EastEnders teases HUGE character return to join forces with Cindy

EastEnders has teased a major character return to unite with Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).

Ever since Cindy's return, she's been eager to settle down in Walford to prove to her estranged daughters Anna (Molly Rainford) and Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) that she wants to be a part of their lives after vanishing nine years ago.

She soon came up with the idea of starting her own business of a pie and mash shop in the Square, but has been struggling to fund it.

After failing to win over local businessman Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry), Cindy resorted to desperate measures to get the money by tricking her ex-husband George Knight (Colin Salmon) into giving her share of their recently sold bar in Marbella.

However, her scheme was thwarted when George rumbled Cindy's ruse and exposed her true colours.

Cindy was determined to get the cash from her ex George Knight. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

However, Cindy soon comes up with another idea to put her business plan into action in upcoming scenes.

After discovering that they have a rival bid for the pawnshop, Cindy meets with the other bidder and makes a business proposal.

During their meeting she suggests that they split their offer and go into business together.

Her partner Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) isn't convinced by her idea, but Cindy asks him to trust her as the mystery buyer is a former Walford resident. Who could it be and will they make Cindy's business dreams come true?

We know that Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) is set to return to the Square soon and is known for her savvy business brain like Cindy, so could she be the answer to Cindy's prayers?

Or could it be someone completely unexpected who is set to make their return and cause a stir for the residents?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.