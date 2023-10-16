EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Watts makes a LIFE-CHANGING decision

Sharon Watts makes an important choice in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sharon Watts and her on and off lover Keanu Taylor have had their fair share of drama since their reunion, especially when it comes to their young son Albie.

Keanu was left devastated when Sharon betrayed him over his daughter Peggy Mitchell after she let Lisa Fowler escape back to Portugal with Peggy without telling him.

Now, the mechanic is determined to not lose another child and do everything he can to be a part of Albie's life.

But after he took Albie without informing Sharon, she arranged a meeting with a third party arbitrator to talk about Albie's childcare going forward and dropped the bombshell that she was planning to take Albie away with her to Abu Dhabi for a year.

Karen Taylor can't help but get involved in her son's business when she sets her sights on loved-up couple Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson, who are excitedly preparing for the next stage of their fostering process.

Zack Hudson and Keanu Taylor have an emotional heart-to-heart. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Seizing the opportunity, Karen tries to pull on Sharon's brother Zack's heart strings in a bid to help Keanu get access to Albie.

After Keanu and Zack have a heartfelt conversation, Zack reassures him that he's a good dad and manages to persuade his sister Sharon to put Keanu's name on Albie's birth certificate.

Jay Brown is desperate to right his wrongs. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

A struggling Jay Brown desperately tries to make amends, but Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway shut him out to protect Lexi Pearce.

Spiralling even further, Jay gets a dealer's number off Ravi Gulati and picks up more drugs. Before he can do the unthinkable, Gina Knight finds him at the car lot to confiscate the drugs and offers him a bed for the night at the Vic.

Gina convinces Jay to go to No.29B where they come up with a plan to speak to Lexi. Ben and Billy Mitchell are hesitant, but once Jay goes inside, he has an honest conversation with Lexi.

Will she be able to forgive him?

Cindy Beale regrets her actions and wants to make amends. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Cindy Beale regrets lashing out at Elaine Peacock as her daughter Anna Knight avoids her.

Cindy tries to make peace by inviting Elaine for lunch, but things are hostile between the pair at Walford East.

Can they put their issues aside for the sake of the girls?

Nish Panesar gives Priya Nandra-Hart a job at the Minute Mart. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Elsewhere, Priya Nandra-Hart and Suki Panesar remain at loggerheads as Nish Panesar gives Priya a job in the Minute Mart.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.

