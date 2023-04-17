EastEnders to bring back Walford LEGEND as Lola's tragic death gets closer

Next week's EastEnders will see a very familiar face return to Albert Square as Lola Pearce's (Danielle Harold) heartbreaking brain tumour storyline continues.

The EastEnders character, who has been a Walford favorite since 2011, is currently battling cancer in a tragic storyline that has seen her get the news that she only has a few months left to live.

Fans have watched Lola's health deteriorate as she tries to come to terms with her heartbreaking diagnosis... and we already know that the character will lose her battle with cancer later this year and that Danielle will be leaving the soap.

But next week we are set to see Lola's beloved Pops return to the Square to support his granddaughter as Perry Fenwick reprises his role as Billy Mitchell following a short break.

Billy hasn't been seen on screen since Phil sent him away on a job in February. (Image credit: BBC)

Billy departed the Square back in February to do a job that Phil (Steve McFadden) had set up for him. His exit followed a long-running storyline that saw DI Keeble determined to get a Mitchell sent down for her father's murder decades ago.

But it wasn't just getting out of Walford to avoid prison that caused a reluctant Billy to leave just when Lola needed him the most, it was also the fact the family is strapped for cash, meaning he was determined to make some money to help ease the pressure on Lola and her husband Jay.

While Billy knows that Lola is terminally ill, what he doesn't know is that while he has been away, she has been told by doctors that her tumour is no longer responding to treatment and that she now only has months to live.

Poor Lola has been told she only has months to live. (Image credit: BBC)

After announcing the news to her devastated family, Lola made them all promise that she would be the one to tell Billy about the heartbreaking diagnosis.

The BBC's official website for EastEnders (opens in new tab) reveals that Billy will be returning on Tuesday, April 25, with the synopsis for that episode reading: "Billy has to face devastating news on his return to Walford, and Jay and Lola blindside Ben with a shocking request."

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.