EastEnders to say an emotional goodbye to icon Dot Branning in a special episode

EastEnders is to say a sad goodbye to one of its most iconic characters — Dot Branning — in a special episode later this year.

Dot, who was played by June Brown OBE MBE, will be honoured when her family and friends come together in Walford for her funeral.

Actress June passed away in April this year. She had played Dot since 1985 and won the hearts of the nation with her portrayal of the chain-smoking, Bible-quoting fan fave.

Dot was a fan favourite. (Image credit: BBC)

At the moment, Dot is living in Ireland with her grandson Charlie Cotton and his son, Matthew.

But she will choose to have her funeral in Walford, where she lived for so long, with the people she loved best.

And of course Walford was where she met her beloved second husband Jim Branning, and found a whole new family with stepchildren, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Dot was devoted to her second husband, Jim Branning. (Image credit: BBC)

"Everyone at EastEnders was truly heartbroken when June passed away earlier this year," said Chris Clenshaw, executive producer at EastEnders.

"For quite a while, no one could even think about saying goodbye to Dot. June was always adamant that she never wanted Dot’s time to end while she was still with us, but she also knew that EastEnders would rightly say their farewells to Dot when the time was right."

He added: "The hardest day of my time here has been having to break the news that June had passed away. Some of her crew and cast had worked with June for many years and she was more than a colleague, she was a dear friend."

Dot had many dear friends in Walford, including her best friend Ethel. (Image credit: BBC)

We're wondering if some old faces will return to say goodbye to the legend that was Dot Branning.

The episode will air towards the end of the year.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.