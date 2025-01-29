EastEnders tonight: a sickening secret that has been hidden for weeks is finally unearthed
EastEnders is set to air a shocking twist tonight that will tear apart two of Walford's much-loved residents.
EastEnders is set to air a shocking betrayal in tonight's episode (Wednesday, January 29) which is already available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
Viewers have watched for weeks trying to work out who hit Cindy Beale over the head with a shovel on Christmas Day and left her for dead in the snow. But with Lauren Branning now out of the frame, suspicion has returned to the Beale and Knight families.
However, tonight's episode sees the plot thicken when the identity of the man Gina spent the night with is finally revealed.
Until this point, she has claimed her alibi for when Cindy was attacked is that she was with a 'mate' but until now has refused to reveal exactly who it is. However, when it is revealed tonight that Gina is the one who threw the brick through the window of Dot's house to scare Cindy and take the heat off George, she is forced to reveal that the person she slept with on Christmas night is none other than Anna's one true love, Freddie Slater.
Of course, in true EastEnders style, just as Gina confesses to her mum that she slept with Freddie, Anna and Freddie walk into the room and hear everything. Poor Anna is totally heartbroken (even if her romance with Freddie has never been made official!) and runs out with Gina close behind, trying to explain that it meant nothing.
Soon a showdown starts in the street, with the Knights all airing their dirty laundry as Freddie tries to tell Anna how sorry he is before secrets and lies are exposed and she then lets slip that she hid the shovel after finding it over Christmas.
As the Beales are left reeling about the fact the shovel used in the attempted murder isn't with the police, Freddie tracks Anna down at Beales Eels and tries to explain.
But will she ever forgive him and Gina for their sickening betrayal?
But, believe it or not, Gina's betrayal isn't the biggest problem that the Knights have to deal with.
Not only does Gina admit to George that she called the illegal fight club that he claimed to be on the night of Cindy's attack and knows he was never there, but George also finally reveals to Gina where he really was that fateful night. However, the conversation annoyingly happens off screen and we are none the wiser about what he was up to.
To make matters worse, George is later shocked to find the shovel has also gone missing from his secret hiding place - and right at the end of the epsiode we see Junior has taken it. But why? Is he trying to protect someone? Or himself?
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One and episodes are released each morning at 6 am on BBC iPlayer.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
