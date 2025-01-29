EastEnders tonight: a sickening secret that has been hidden for weeks is finally unearthed

EastEnders is set to air a shocking betrayal in tonight's episode (Wednesday, January 29) which is already available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Viewers have watched for weeks trying to work out who hit Cindy Beale over the head with a shovel on Christmas Day and left her for dead in the snow. But with Lauren Branning now out of the frame, suspicion has returned to the Beale and Knight families.

However, tonight's episode sees the plot thicken when the identity of the man Gina spent the night with is finally revealed.

Until this point, she has claimed her alibi for when Cindy was attacked is that she was with a 'mate' but until now has refused to reveal exactly who it is. However, when it is revealed tonight that Gina is the one who threw the brick through the window of Dot's house to scare Cindy and take the heat off George, she is forced to reveal that the person she slept with on Christmas night is none other than Anna's one true love, Freddie Slater.

Gina has some serious explaining to do. (Image credit: BBC)

Of course, in true EastEnders style, just as Gina confesses to her mum that she slept with Freddie, Anna and Freddie walk into the room and hear everything. Poor Anna is totally heartbroken (even if her romance with Freddie has never been made official!) and runs out with Gina close behind, trying to explain that it meant nothing.

Soon a showdown starts in the street, with the Knights all airing their dirty laundry as Freddie tries to tell Anna how sorry he is before secrets and lies are exposed and she then lets slip that she hid the shovel after finding it over Christmas.

As the Beales are left reeling about the fact the shovel used in the attempted murder isn't with the police, Freddie tracks Anna down at Beales Eels and tries to explain.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But will she ever forgive him and Gina for their sickening betrayal?

Freddie begs Anna for forgiveness. (Image credit: BBC)

But, believe it or not, Gina's betrayal isn't the biggest problem that the Knights have to deal with.

Not only does Gina admit to George that she called the illegal fight club that he claimed to be on the night of Cindy's attack and knows he was never there, but George also finally reveals to Gina where he really was that fateful night. However, the conversation annoyingly happens off screen and we are none the wiser about what he was up to.

To make matters worse, George is later shocked to find the shovel has also gone missing from his secret hiding place - and right at the end of the epsiode we see Junior has taken it. But why? Is he trying to protect someone? Or himself?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One and episodes are released each morning at 6 am on BBC iPlayer.