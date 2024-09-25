EastEnders tonight: shocking REVENGE twist revealed!

*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Wednesday, September 25) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

EastEnders fans will be waiting eagerly for today's episode after Tuesday saw Suki Panesar stand by as evil ex-husband Nish collapsed.

At the end of yesterday's episode, Suki thought about calling for help then put her phone away instead.

But today, Suki's dramatic decision backfires!

And Nish takes his own shocking revenge in a big twist.

Suki's not helping Nish when Avani bursts in (Image credit: BBC)

As the episode begins, Suki is calmly sipping brandy watching Nish gasp for breath and beg for help.

But then girlfriend Eve arrives - along with Nish's granddaughter, Avani.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And the quick-witted teen soon clocks what's going on when she hears her grandfather's ragged breathing from the living room.

She calls for an ambulance and it's clear she knows exactly what Suki did - or as Avani herself says, what she didn't do. She even finds Suki's phone in her handbag as proof that Suki wasn't about to call for help, as she claims.

The Succession stage is set as the family gathers (Image credit: BBC)

Ravi also knows what Suki's been up to - though he of course has the whole story having interrupted Nish about to attack Vinny. He tells her she should be worried about what he might say at the hospital and advises Suki to get down there as soon as possible.

The family gathers only to see Nish's lawyer has been with him.

And when they go to see what the Panesar patriarch is up to, it turns out Nish has got some news for them.

He's changed his will!

Suki reads the will (Image credit: BBC)

A shocked Suki reads out the new document, which reveals Nish is leaving everything he has to his two teenaged grandchildren - Avani and Nugget! (It seems there's nothing for poor Jags' son, Tyrion).

With the Succession stage well and truly set, what will the Panesars do next?

EastEnders airs tonight at 7.30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.