Ed Sheeran reveals he’s writing a song for ‘Ted Lasso’ season 3

Ted Lasso superfan and singer-songwriter superstar Ed Sheeran has revealed he will be writing a song specifically for the third season of the global hit AppleTV+ comedy series.

The Shape of You and Bad Habits singer appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show, along with Ted Lasso co-star Hannah Waddingham, on Saturday and revealed an intriguing development.

Appearing remotely due to his recent positive Covid-19 diagnosis, Ed told the host that he was a big fan of Ted Lasso.

“I’m obsessed with it, obsessed with it,” he said. “It’s one of these shows where I’m constantly recommending it to other people and they’re just watching it instantly.

“I just think it’s great, I think it’s great. I got asked to do a song for the next season.”

Hannah immediately interjected: “Do it, you’ve said it here, you have to now!”

Ed responded: “I am! You don’t have to convince me.”

Ed has a habit of getting involved with shows he likes, previously guest-starring in The Simpsons, Home & Away and Game of Thrones.

The second season of the charming double Emmy Award-winning comedy about the fish-out-of-water US soccer coach of the title, played by Jason Sudeikis, is currently earning new fans around the world on AppleTV+, with season three reported to be filming in London from January.

Season three could well be the end for Ted Lasso, as its co-creator Bill Lawrence recently revealed the comedy was conceived with a three-season story arc.

Lawrence told Deadline in July that all the key storylines for Ted, Rebecca, Keeley and other main characters were mapped out from the beginning – all of them based on the show ending at season three.

He said: “This story [we’ve already mapped out], I know has a beginning, middle and an end, and will end the third year I think there’s other stories to tell about Ted Lasso and the gang, and we’ll see. I think either way, it’ll be important to Jason and all of us to try and go out on a high note.”