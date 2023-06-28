Emmerdale casts The Bay star as new love interest for Nicky Miligan
Emmerdale has revealed romance Nicky Miligan — but who else does his love interest have links to in the village?
There's no denying that Nicky Miligan's love life has been on a rollercoaster ride for the last few months in Emmerdale.
Not only has he come out after hiding that he is gay from his dad, Caleb Miligan, and also everyone else in the village, but he was also caught up in a sham engagement with Gabby as Caleb tried to get his hands on Kim Tate's cash.
But now Emmerdale bosses have revealed that a newcomer in the village will catch Nicky's eye — so could he get find happiness after all?
It was announced today (Wednesday, June 28) that the Sharma family are surprised by an unexpected visitor ahead of Jai and Laurel's wedding when cousin Suni, played by Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana, turns up in the village.
Brahm is best known for his role as Saif Rahman in The Bay season 3, but has also appeared in Enola Holmes 2 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Viewers will know that Jai's relationship with his father, Rishi, is in tatters after he discovered he was adopted years ago and was never told.
But while Rishi refuses to admit to Jai who his real father is, it seems there is no chance of the father and son reconciling any time soon. So could the arrival of Suni be just the ticket to restore harmony?
It has also been revealed that it isn't just the Sharma drama that Suni will be caught up in, because he is also set to be a pleasant distraction for recently single Nicky, played by Lewis Cope.
Speaking of the latest addition to the Emmerdale cast, Executive Producer Jane Hudson explains: ”Suni arrives just in time for the wedding of his cousin Jai but it’s Nicky who soon is making the most of his arrival.
"We are delighted to have Brahm join the Emmerdale family. He certainly hits the ground running as we throw him right into the heart of a big Sharma story.”
Brahm shared his excitement at joining the Emmerdale cast: “I’m delighted, and having watched the show with my mum and dad growing up it feels surreal.
"I’m so grateful to everyone here for making me feel so welcome. Confident, magnetic and very fashion-conscious Suni looks forward to injecting some flair into the Emmerdale village. He’s not afraid to be his true self and go after what (and who) he wants!"
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.