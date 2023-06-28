Emmerdale casts The Bay star as new love interest for Nicky Miligan

There's no denying that Nicky Miligan's love life has been on a rollercoaster ride for the last few months in Emmerdale.

Not only has he come out after hiding that he is gay from his dad, Caleb Miligan, and also everyone else in the village, but he was also caught up in a sham engagement with Gabby as Caleb tried to get his hands on Kim Tate's cash.

But now Emmerdale bosses have revealed that a newcomer in the village will catch Nicky's eye — so could he get find happiness after all?

It was announced today (Wednesday, June 28) that the Sharma family are surprised by an unexpected visitor ahead of Jai and Laurel's wedding when cousin Suni, played by Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana, turns up in the village.

Brahm is best known for his role as Saif Rahman in The Bay season 3, but has also appeared in Enola Holmes 2 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Brahm as Suni in Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Viewers will know that Jai's relationship with his father, Rishi, is in tatters after he discovered he was adopted years ago and was never told.

But while Rishi refuses to admit to Jai who his real father is, it seems there is no chance of the father and son reconciling any time soon. So could the arrival of Suni be just the ticket to restore harmony?

It has also been revealed that it isn't just the Sharma drama that Suni will be caught up in, because he is also set to be a pleasant distraction for recently single Nicky, played by Lewis Cope.

Tensions have been high between Jai and Rishi recently after family lies were exposed. (Image credit: ITV)

Speaking of the latest addition to the Emmerdale cast, Executive Producer Jane Hudson explains: ”Suni arrives just in time for the wedding of his cousin Jai but it’s Nicky who soon is making the most of his arrival.

"We are delighted to have Brahm join the Emmerdale family. He certainly hits the ground running as we throw him right into the heart of a big Sharma story.”

Brahm shared his excitement at joining the Emmerdale cast: “I’m delighted, and having watched the show with my mum and dad growing up it feels surreal.

"I’m so grateful to everyone here for making me feel so welcome. Confident, magnetic and very fashion-conscious Suni looks forward to injecting some flair into the Emmerdale village. He’s not afraid to be his true self and go after what (and who) he wants!"

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.