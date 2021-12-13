'Emmerdale' Christmas Day HORROR as an explosion rips through the Woolpack

Christmas Day horror is about to hit 'Emmerdale' as an explosion hits the Woolpack.

Emmerdale has released a first look at the drama that is heading to our screen this Christmas as a huge fire rips through the Woolpack, threatening the lives of the villagers.

The Christmas Day drama promises to have viewers on the edge of their seats as the fire breaks out at the iconic pub, but not only will it be last orders at the bar, there will also be devastating consequences for anyone who is trapped inside.

Soap fans will know that the pub has been plagued with financial trouble in recent months, with owners Chas and Marlon struggling to make ends meet after the pandemic hit the business hard.

The fire rips through the back of the pub as well as the front. (Image credit: ITV)

Most recently the pair have found themselves working alongside the slimy businessman Al Chapman, who managed to get his hands on part of the business with the aim to turn the place into luxury flats.

But what does this fire mean for the future of the Woolpack? Could the fire stop Al's plans before they have really got going? Or could it work in his favour? And what does it mean for Marlon and Chas? Can they hold on to their livelihood with the pub in ruins?

Al has been making huge changes at the Woolpack recently. (Image credit: ITV)

Speaking of the drama heading to the soap, Emmerdale Producer Kate Brooks said: "It's not just the Woolpack that goes up in flames on Christmas Day, as secrets and lies explode, ripping through the lives of some of our much-loved villagers and making it a Christmas they'll never forget".

This isn't the first time that the Woolpack has seen huge drama in the last 49 years. The pub has had over ten different proprietors, burned down in 1998 due to a candle left burning, and in 1993 the pub suffered damage due to the plane crash.

The peace and calm won't last long at the Woolpack this Christmas. (Image credit: ITV)

In 2003 a lightning strike caused its chimney to collapse it led to the untimely death of Tricia Dingle, and more recently in 2013 Cameron Murray took hostages at gunpoint within its walls and the cellar was flooded for some action-packed tension.

This explosive Christmas Day episode will air at 7pm for an hour-long special on ITV and subsequently on the ITV Hub.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now.