Emmerdale fans call for unexpected romance between THIS surprise couple

Could a surprise Emmerdale romance be on the cards for these characters?

Emmerdale fans want a surprise romance between best friends Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) and Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) after the pair agreed to go on holiday together following their brush with death.

Recently in Emmerdale, evil drug dealer Callum (Tom Ashley) kidnapped Leyla and held her hostage after she got him arrested for dealing drugs at the club.

However, as Leyla feared that he would go after her family for what she had done, Suzy stepped in and used her connections in the drug world to spread a lie that Callum was working with the police so couldn't be trusted.

With Callum's reputation in tatters, he attacked Suzy with a brick and left her for dead outside Take A Vow.

Suzy regained consciousness only to discover that Leyla had been kidnapped by Callum and soon enough, Suzy swooped in to rescue Leyla just as her life hung in the balance.

Suzy Merton saved best friend Leyla Harding from Callum. (Image credit: ITV)

During last night's Emmerdale episode (Monday, March 20), Leyla was recovering from the ordeal, while Suzy encouraged her to start living life again.

"Er, what happened to starting to live life again?" Suzy asked her when she saw Leyla curled up on the sofa.

"Yes, I know, there's probably a million more important things that I could be getting on with. Like, you know, trying to sort out the debt that I got myself into, but somehow a box set seemed more appealing," Leyla said.

Suzy offered to stay with her, before the businesswomen had a heart-to-heart about what happened, with Leyla voicing her concerns about what people in the village would think of her.

As Suzy reassured her friend, she kindly suggested: "So how about we snuggle up on the sofa and pretend we're a million miles away from here?"

Suzy was viciously attacked by Callum. (Image credit: ITV )

Later on, Suzy asked Leyla if she wanted to go on holiday with her to Tenerife to get away from the village. However, the wedding planner was reluctant to take up Suzy's offer due to her business.

"I've already checked and you are quiet for the next few weeks, so no excuses," Suzy said.

A delighted Leyla couldn't refuse the idea of a getaway and the women hugged as Suzy announced that she had already booked it.

Fans on Twitter called for a blossoming romance between Leyla and Suzy and want them to get together...

It’s about time that Suzy and Leyla got together 👀 #emmerdaleMarch 20, 2023 See more

I'm still shipping Suzy and Leyla😍❤ #EmmerdaleMarch 20, 2023 See more

Leyla & suzy that will happen #EmmerdaleMarch 20, 2023 See more

Wouldn't be surprised if leyla and suzy end up kissing #emmerdaleMarch 20, 2023 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.