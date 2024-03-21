Emmerdale fans go WILD over new cast members in surprise rare sighting

Emmerdale had some newcomers in the village.

Emmerdale fans were delighted after some new cast members were introduced to the village in an unexpected twist.

In Tuesday's episode (March 19), Tom King (James Chase) kept quiet about some work that had come up at Take A Vow from his wife Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper), who is struggling to drum up business at her wellness retreat.

With Belle having said she's not ready to start a family quite yet, Tom is simmering with resentment and is determined to do all he can to stifle his wife.

As Tom complained that he was snowed under at the vet surgery, Belle voiced her concerns that she should have accepted the job at Take A Vow while she had the chance.

"Er, so you'd rather be working a nine to five than start a family?" Tom questioned.

Belle was clearly fed up with the conversation and Tom insisted that she didn't need to be working for other people as he would provide for them.

The vets had some rather large additions! (Image credit: ITV)

Later on, Belle paid Tom a visit at the vet surgery. However, they were interrupted when Tom received a call from Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) asking him to help her with an animal emergency.

Tom suggested to Belle that she man the phones as they had no receptionist, but despite her protests, she was roped in to do the job anyway.

It got very busy in the surgery as a number of clients sat in the waiting room with their pets, while Belle was swamped with calls.

Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) arrived to speak to Belle about a job opportunity at Take A Vow, which she had mentioned to Tom the day before.

Belle was baffled as to why Tom hadn't passed on the message about the potential role, but she quickly covered for him.

However, fans couldn't help but notice the furry new additions to the cast as a large dog and white rabbit were seen waiting patiently in the vets in a never seen before twist...

It was nice to see some animals in the vets waiting room. It always annoys me how barely any characters in soaps have pets most people have cats or dogs or both. #emmerdaleMarch 19, 2024 See more

Actual animals in the vets!! Been a while lol!! #EmmerdaleMarch 19, 2024 See more

It comes to something when the highlight of an episode is oversized animals at the vets 🥴😂 #EmmerdaleMarch 19, 2024 See more

The animal cast booker: “Yes can we have the largest dog and largest rabbit in the world please” 👀😂 #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/s8plZ9F0jJMarch 19, 2024 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.