Emmerdale fans go WILD over unexpected celebrity name-drop

Emmerdale fans were delighted at an unexpected name-drop.

Emmerdale viewers were thrilled to hear a random and unexpected celebrity name-drop during last night's hour-long episode (Tuesday, November 29).

In Emmerdale last night, Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) and Nate Robinson (Jurrell Carter) were dining at the café when Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) joined the pair.

Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) was eager to get the youngsters to try some new cakes she had bought from an exclusive bakery and tried to entice a pregnant Chloe to eat one.

However, Chloe was far from tempted and was nearly sick when Nicola put them under her nose.

"She looks like she's trying to decide whether to throw up in a bush or on the floor," Nate said.

A concerned Sarah asked Chloe if she was okay, but fans got distracted when Nicola dropped a surprise name bomb.

"They're from a very exclusive bakery, actually. You know Louis Tomlinson from One Direction?" Nicola asked.

"Yeah, love him," Sarah replied.

"They did his cousin's husband's dad's retirement," a smug Nicola revealed.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their excitement at Louis Tomlinson being unexpectedly mentioned in the soap...

Nicola then turned her attention to Chloe and offered to call her a doctor, which she declined.

"A taxi then? Cos you're putting my customers off," Nicola said.

Chloe then dropped the bombshell that she was pregnant, clapping back with: "Oh, nice tolerance. What are you gonna be like when I'm breastfeeding?"

"What?" Sarah questioned.

"Oh. Yeah. I'm pregnant," Chloe shared.

The group were stunned by the revelation, before asking who the father of her baby was.

Chloe lied and told them that they didn't know the dad and nor did she, hinting that it happened after a one-night stand.

However, they're unaware that the real father of Chloe's baby is Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), who she had an affair with behind Charity Dingle's (Emma Atkins) back.

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm on ITV1 with an hour-long episode.