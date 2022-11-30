Emmerdale fans go WILD over unexpected celebrity name-drop
Emmerdale viewers were over the moon to hear a surprise name mentioned during a bombshell scene.
Emmerdale viewers were thrilled to hear a random and unexpected celebrity name-drop during last night's hour-long episode (Tuesday, November 29).
In Emmerdale last night, Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) and Nate Robinson (Jurrell Carter) were dining at the café when Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) joined the pair.
Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) was eager to get the youngsters to try some new cakes she had bought from an exclusive bakery and tried to entice a pregnant Chloe to eat one.
However, Chloe was far from tempted and was nearly sick when Nicola put them under her nose.
"She looks like she's trying to decide whether to throw up in a bush or on the floor," Nate said.
A concerned Sarah asked Chloe if she was okay, but fans got distracted when Nicola dropped a surprise name bomb.
"They're from a very exclusive bakery, actually. You know Louis Tomlinson from One Direction?" Nicola asked.
"Yeah, love him," Sarah replied.
"They did his cousin's husband's dad's retirement," a smug Nicola revealed.
Fans took to Twitter to voice their excitement at Louis Tomlinson being unexpectedly mentioned in the soap...
They just mentioned Louis Tomlinson on Emmerdale!!!!!November 29, 2022
Always shocked me when I hear on the boys' names on like TV or waterer, they just mentioned Louis offhandedly on Emmerdale and I gasped as if he wasn't a part of a incredibly well known boy band worldwide 😅November 29, 2022
they just mentioned louis in emmerdale hedhjdjdkdkeNovember 29, 2022
LOUIS TOMLINSON WAS JUST MENTIONED ON EMMERDALE HAHAHA 😭✋🏼November 29, 2022
Nicola then turned her attention to Chloe and offered to call her a doctor, which she declined.
"A taxi then? Cos you're putting my customers off," Nicola said.
Chloe then dropped the bombshell that she was pregnant, clapping back with: "Oh, nice tolerance. What are you gonna be like when I'm breastfeeding?"
"What?" Sarah questioned.
"Oh. Yeah. I'm pregnant," Chloe shared.
The group were stunned by the revelation, before asking who the father of her baby was.
Chloe lied and told them that they didn't know the dad and nor did she, hinting that it happened after a one-night stand.
However, they're unaware that the real father of Chloe's baby is Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), who she had an affair with behind Charity Dingle's (Emma Atkins) back.
Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm on ITV1 with an hour-long episode.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
