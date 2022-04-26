Emmerdale fans heartbroken as Marlon overhears Rhona’s shock confession

Emmerdale fans were shocked to hear Rhona Goskirk voice her doubts in front of Marlon Dingle.

Emmerdale viewers were crushed for ‘poor’ Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) after he overheard Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) confess that she considered leaving him if things got too hard during last night’s episode (Monday, April 25).

It was an emotional Emmerdale episode last night as Marlon returned home after suffering a life-threatening stroke that has left him paralysed.

Rhona was busy preparing for his return, sorting out paperwork regarding his needs and making sure everything was ready for his arrival as she pushed away any worries that she had.

As Marlon arrived home in a wheelchair, he was overcome with emotion as he saw the welcome home banner and a newly fitted ramp at the front door.

Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) waved to him from a distance, meanwhile Marlon’s best friend Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) peeked through a curtain as he arrived, not sure of what to say or do.

Marlon had managed to settle into his newly kitted out home and was delighted to see a rather awkward Paddy show up to visit him.

Paddy nervously fumbled around the remote as he attempted to turn on the new TV he bought for Marlon.

When the TV finally came on, Marlon informed Paddy that he was desperate for the toilet and a frantic Paddy shouted for Rhona to come and help.

As the pair shouted over the loud volume of the TV, Paddy rushed out of the house, leaving Rhona to attend to Marlon.

Later, the realities of looking after Marlon soon settled in when Rhona spoke to her mum, Mary (Louise Jameson) while Marlon was apparently sleeping, about a past conversation they had about Rhona leaving Marlon before things got too difficult with caring for him.

“We had our first falling out already,” Rhona told her.

“Over the toilet business? It’ll get easier. The en-suite will be finished soon, then he’ll have his own bathroom. Don’t beat yourself up about it,” Mary reassured.

“That’s just it, I’m really not. I mean, he got upset about it when it happened. We both did. And then he got really cross with me at one point, and I felt… I don’t know, it felt normal. And for a moment there, I thought about what you’d said. Choosing that option. Walking away from this before…” Rhona said.

“Before it gets any harder. And you said you thought you could if it all got too much, ” Mary replied.

“Yeah, I did. And I know that today is just day one, but in that moment, I realised that I was wrong. I could never walk away from him. No matter what,” she confessed.

As the pair left the room, Marlon opened his eyes and revealed that he was awake the whole time and had heard her shock admittance.

Fans on social media were devastated for Marlon after hearing Rhona's revelation and pointed out the mistake of her having the conversation in front of him...

