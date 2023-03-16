Emmerdale fans in stitches after spotting hilarious twist as Callum kidnaps Leyla

Emmerdale fans couldn't take drug boss Callum (Tom Ashley) seriously during last night's episode (Wednesday, March 15) and branded him as the 'least intimidating person ever' after he kidnapped Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi).

Recently in Emmerdale, Leyla was determined to ruin Callum's life after she spotted him dealing drugs at the club, so filmed him doing his illegal business and gave it to the police.

However, as Leyla feared that he would go after her family for what she had done, her friend Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) stepped in and used her connections in the drug world to spread a lie that Callum was working with the police so couldn't be trusted.

With Callum's reputation in tatters and now facing the wrath of his mysterious boss, Leyla's life hung in the balance as he kidnapped her and held her hostage in a shed.

In last night's episode, as Callum desperately tried to restore his honour and appease his boss, his plan backfired with deadly consequences.

Callum kidnapped Leyla Harding in revenge for destroying his reputation. (Image credit: ITV)

He told Leyla she would be transporting a drugs haul for him, but when he never received the orders from his boss, Callum crumbled and revealed that he was going to go on the run abroad.

The terrified businesswoman asked him what he was planning to do with her before Callum phoned his sobbing mum, who was devastated by her son's antics after her house got searched by the police.

Leyla begged Callum to let her go and promised to not go to the police, but a furious Callum assaulted the recovering addict and threatened to kill her as she lay unconscious on the floor. Will somebody be able to rescue her before it's too late?

Unfortunately for villain Callum, Emmerdale fans found his character far less scary than he had hoped for and couldn't take him seriously — especially after he called his mum...

Rah Callum is the least intimidating person ever what is this😭😭#emmerdaleMarch 14, 2023 See more

Can't take Callum seriously 😂😂#EmmerdaleMarch 16, 2023 See more

If I was Leyla, I'd be more worried about the insects & rats in that shed, than I would Callum....who mentioned a mum who doesn't have a clue what he's up to #EmmerdaleMarch 15, 2023 See more

Callum is not threatning at all 😂😂😂#EmmerdaleMarch 16, 2023 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.