Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla Harding KIDNAPPED by Callum!
Airs Tuesday 14th March 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Leyla Harding is taken hostage by druggy Callum in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Leyla is utterly horrified to learn that Suzy is unconscious in hospital.
She's certain that druggy Callum was behind the attack but the police report that the dealer has an alibi and that there is no evidence to link him to the scene of the crime.
To her relief, Suzy regains consciousness. Visiting her friend in hospital, guilt-racked Leyla reveals that Callum has got away with it, which leaves Suzy terrified that he'll come back to finish off what he started.
Having provoked Callum, Leyla knows it's down to her to sort this nightmare. The pressure mounts when the wedding planner starts being bombarded by texts from Callum.
In absolute bits, Leyla is trying to work out what to do for the best when she runs into Caleb. After offloading her troubles, Leyla's given some advice and decides to act on it.
But when Leyla arranges to meet the criminal to sort it out once and for all, Callum kidnaps her!
At Mulberry, Marshall's got a decision to make when Colin comes calling to see his runaway son. Jai and Laurel aren't taken in by the homophobic dad's apparent change of heart but insist it's up to Marshall to decide.
As Colin begs for forgiveness for disowning his son over his sexuality, Marshall's taken aback by his dad's tenderness. But is he for real? And will Marshall agree to move back home?
Elsewhere, Charles is really worried about his daughter Naomi getting involved with Alex, aka Dawn's dodgy ex. Manpreet warns him to let her make up her own mind as Alex hasn't done anything wrong so far.
Has Alex really turned over a new leaf?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
