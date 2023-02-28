Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla Harding puts her life in danger!
Airs Thursday 9th March 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Leyla Harding makes a dangerous decision in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
A big night out in Hotten sees a bunch of villagers go out to a club.
Among them is Leyla, who's on edge as she's struggling with her sobriety and is scared she's going to succumb to drugs. Suzy's thrilled when Leyla decides to give it a go.
But when Leyla spots her dealer, Callum, in the crowd clearly doing business she's triggered.
With the crim having stabbed her son and sent her to hell and back when she was in the grip of her cocaine addiction, she wants nothing more than to see Callum's life ruined.
Taking action, she secretly films him peddling his illegal wares…
When the police turn up and arrest him, Leyla reveals in the moment, taunting him much to Suzy's horror.
Will she live to regret her bravado?
Victoria is playing wingman to Ethan but soon realises the guy they're working on is in to her, not her gay mate.
Taking a chance, Vic lets her guard down and flirts a bit only to find herself having a panic attack when keen Sean suggests they get a cab back to her place.
It's too close to home for Victoria who was raped by Lee Posner after meeting him at a club and going home with him in a cab in 2019.
Ethan meanwhile bristles to see his sister Naomi having fun with Alex (aka Dawn's dodgy ex). Amy makes a snap decision to seize the day…
Vinny is having a ball and is letting his hair down for the first time since Liv died.
Belle is thrilled to see him out having a laugh. The pair is in hysterics as they muck about on the dance-floor together busting crazy dance moves.
Back in the village, Marlon can't stop worrying about Paddy and is terrified he'll sink and become suicidal again.
As he talks to his friends, Chas points out that women confide their feelings in their friends which makes the hard times easier while Jimmy admits that the community of the pub is his form of therapy.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She's worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What's On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
