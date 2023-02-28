Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla Harding puts her life in danger!

Leyla Harding snaps when she spots her dealer, Callum, selling drugs in a nightclub.

Emmerdale's Leyla Harding makes a dangerous decision in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

A big night out in Hotten sees a bunch of villagers go out to a club.

Among them is Leyla, who's on edge as she's struggling with her sobriety and is scared she's going to succumb to drugs. Suzy's thrilled when Leyla decides to give it a go.

But when Leyla spots her dealer, Callum, in the crowd clearly doing business she's triggered.

With the crim having stabbed her son and sent her to hell and back when she was in the grip of her cocaine addiction, she wants nothing more than to see Callum's life ruined.

Taking action, she secretly films him peddling his illegal wares…

Leyla's unsure about going to a club as she's struggling with her sobriety. (Image credit: ITV)

Her former dealer Callum is in the club selling drugs. (Image credit: ITV)

When the police turn up and arrest him, Leyla reveals in the moment, taunting him much to Suzy's horror.

Will she live to regret her bravado?

Leyla takes her chance to get even with Callum who stabbed her son Jacob and made her life hell when she was in the grip of her addiction to coke. (Image credit: ITV)

Victoria is playing wingman to Ethan but soon realises the guy they're working on is in to her, not her gay mate.

Taking a chance, Vic lets her guard down and flirts a bit only to find herself having a panic attack when keen Sean suggests they get a cab back to her place.

Leyla plays wingman for Ethan. (Image credit: ITV)

Vic gets talking to a guy called Sean and realises he fancies her. (Image credit: ITV)

It's too close to home for Victoria who was raped by Lee Posner after meeting him at a club and going home with him in a cab in 2019.

Victoria lets her guard down and then regrets it. (Image credit: ITV)

Ethan meanwhile bristles to see his sister Naomi having fun with Alex (aka Dawn's dodgy ex). Amy makes a snap decision to seize the day…

Vinny is having a ball and is letting his hair down for the first time since Liv died.

Belle is thrilled to see him out having a laugh. The pair is in hysterics as they muck about on the dance-floor together busting crazy dance moves.

Belle's thrilled when Vinny properly lets his hair down for the first time since Liv died. (Image credit: ITV)

Back in the village, Marlon can't stop worrying about Paddy and is terrified he'll sink and become suicidal again.

Marlon is worried sick about Paddy. (Image credit: ITV)

As he talks to his friends, Chas points out that women confide their feelings in their friends which makes the hard times easier while Jimmy admits that the community of the pub is his form of therapy.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.