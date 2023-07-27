Emmerdale fans make a WILD prediction about who Jai's real dad is!

We're not surprised Jai looks confused!

Emmerdale fans have been making some predictions about the identity of Jai Sharma's real dad.

And they've come up with a WILD suggestion that we're pretty sure isn't true - but we'd love it to be!

Because it's HILARIOUS!

RIshi isn't Jai's biological dad (Image credit: ITV)

As we all know, Jai stumbled upon his adoption certificate when he was looking for divorce papers so he could tie the knot with Laurel.

He was staggered to discover that Rishi had adopted him and he wasn't his biological father.

In typical Jai fashion, he flew off the handle completely, has launched several tirades against his bewildered father - who's desperately trying to make it up to his son - and last night also berated his mum, Georgia, who'd arrived in the village.

Georgia arrived unexpectedly when Rishi was drunk and emotional (Image credit: ITV)

Georgia - recast and now played by former EastEnders star Lin Blakley - arrived unexpectedly for Jai and Laurel's wedding.

Jai wasn't thrilled to see his mum, Rishi was more than a little worse for wear, and the whole thing ended up in a screaming match in the village, with Rishi saying some awful things to Laurel about her abortion.

No one covered themselves in glory, there, that's for sure.

Jai and Laurel will walk down the aisle in tonight's episode (Image credit: ITV)

Jai and Laurel will tie the knot in tonight's episode of Emmerdale and we're excited because the identity of Jai's biological dad is going to be revealed!

But in the meantime, the Emmerdale viewers have come up with their own HILARIOUS suggestion about who the Sharma father could be.

Frank Tate.

Yep, you read that right. FRANK. TATE!

Frank was Caleb's dad. (Image credit: ITV)

"He seems to have been everyone else's dad," one viewer pointed out. Not unreasonably, since Frank was also revealed to have been Caleb Milligan's father.

"I'm pretty sure Jai's dad is probably Frank Tate," joked another fan.

At least, we think they were joking!

Still, at least we don't have too long to wait. The big reveal will be aired when Emmerdale continues tonight at 7.30pm on ITV!

