Emmerdale fans make a WILD prediction about who Jai's real dad is!
Emmerdale viewers are definitely thinking out of the box with this one!
Emmerdale fans have been making some predictions about the identity of Jai Sharma's real dad.
And they've come up with a WILD suggestion that we're pretty sure isn't true - but we'd love it to be!
Because it's HILARIOUS!
As we all know, Jai stumbled upon his adoption certificate when he was looking for divorce papers so he could tie the knot with Laurel.
He was staggered to discover that Rishi had adopted him and he wasn't his biological father.
In typical Jai fashion, he flew off the handle completely, has launched several tirades against his bewildered father - who's desperately trying to make it up to his son - and last night also berated his mum, Georgia, who'd arrived in the village.
Georgia - recast and now played by former EastEnders star Lin Blakley - arrived unexpectedly for Jai and Laurel's wedding.
Jai wasn't thrilled to see his mum, Rishi was more than a little worse for wear, and the whole thing ended up in a screaming match in the village, with Rishi saying some awful things to Laurel about her abortion.
No one covered themselves in glory, there, that's for sure.
Jai and Laurel will tie the knot in tonight's episode of Emmerdale and we're excited because the identity of Jai's biological dad is going to be revealed!
But in the meantime, the Emmerdale viewers have come up with their own HILARIOUS suggestion about who the Sharma father could be.
Frank Tate.
Yep, you read that right. FRANK. TATE!
"He seems to have been everyone else's dad," one viewer pointed out. Not unreasonably, since Frank was also revealed to have been Caleb Milligan's father.
I'm pretty sure Jai's dad is probably Frank Tate 😂😂😂😂 #emmerdaleJuly 25, 2023
"I'm pretty sure Jai's dad is probably Frank Tate," joked another fan.
At least, we think they were joking!
#Emmerdale Jai's dad wasn't Frank Tate, was it? He seems to have been everyone else's dad.July 12, 2023
Still, at least we don't have too long to wait. The big reveal will be aired when Emmerdale continues tonight at 7.30pm on ITV!
Check our TV Guide for more information.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.