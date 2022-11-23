Emmerdale fans outraged at Chloe as she KIDNAPS local child

Emmerdale's Chloe Harris stooped to a new low to find out the truth about Al Chapman's affair.

Emmerdale viewers were disgusted at Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) as she abducted Priya Sharma's (Fiona Wade) young daughter Amba after she accused Priya of having an affair with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) before his death.

During last night's Emmerdale episode (Tuesday, November 22) Chloe furiously accused Priya of having an affair with Al and blamed her for making her mum, Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) run away from the village.

Ever since she discovered that Al was cheating on Kerry prior to his death, Chloe has vowed to find out who the mystery woman is and she's convinced that Al was having an affair with his ex-fiancé Priya.

However, she's yet to discover that it was actually Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) who Al had secretly been sleeping with.

Priya strongly denied Chloe's shocking allegations, but Chloe accused her of lying and an outraged Priya kicked Chloe out of her office.

Chloe went on an explosive tirade at Priya and accused her of sleeping with Al. (Image credit: ITV)

Later on, Chas became irate after Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) gossiped about Al's secret woman in The Woolpack, meanwhile little Amba was spending time with her grandad, Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel).

He took her to the café and told her to wait on the table outside as he went in to get some hot chocolates.

Despite telling her to not move, Amba soon wandered off and was found walking alone by Chloe outside her door.

Chloe asked her where her mum was and Amba told her that she didn't know, so Chloe took her by the hand and brought her into her house to try and call Priya.

As Chloe gave her a drink, she used the opportunity to get information out of Amba about Al and Priya.

Chloe led Amba away into her house. (Image credit: ITV)

"You really liked your uncle Al, didn't you? So, I bet when Mummy said they were friends again and he was gonna be your new daddy, you were really, really happy," Chloe pried.

After finding Amba's glove outside the door, Priya burst through the door to get her daughter back.

Priya gave Chloe an ominous warning if she were to ever go near Amba again, telling her: "No more abuse, no more accusations or I am calling the police. And if you so much as look at my daughter again, you're dead."

Emmerdale fans were furious at the lengths Chloe went to to find out the truth about Al's affair and slammed her for kidnapping a child...

Chloe's a wee bit unstable, isn't she? Harassment of Mack and now the kidnapping of Amba?? I hope for her child's sake she does a bit of growing up once it's born. #EmmerdaleNovember 22, 2022 See more

Basically Chloe totally abucted Amba for what reason exactly? To make Priya confess to a affair she never even had in the first place? She's beyond lucky she's not spending the night in a actual cell, absolute least she deserves. Like Mother, like Daughter clearly #Emmerdale 🤬November 22, 2022 See more

Glad Priya gave Chloe a good telling off. Talk about being bang out of order. #EmmerdaleNovember 22, 2022 See more

#emmerdale how stupid Chloe, you dont just walk off with a child 🙄November 22, 2022 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm on ITV1. The episode is also available to watch now on ITVX.