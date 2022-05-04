Emmerdale fans predict evil storyline for ‘creepy’ Mary after Marlon is rushed to hospital
Emmerdale viewers are suspicious of Mary Goskirk and think she could have murder in mind for Marlon Dingle.
Emmerdale viewers have grown suspicious of ‘creepy’ Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) and are predicting a dark storyline for her character after Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) ended up in hospital during last night's episode (Tuesday, May 3).
During last night’s Emmerdale, Marlon had a bad cough and a concerned Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) was keen to take the day off work to look after him, despite only recently returning to her job part-time.
Marlon turned down her offer and told her to go to work, so she left him in the care of her mother, Mary.
Later on, Bear (Joshua Richards) showed up at Marlon’s house and was eager to take Marlon out to the allotment with Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) for some fresh air.
Mary was hesitant for Marlon to go outside with his cough, but she eventually came around and thought it would be a good idea for a change.
However, when Marlon was at the allotment his cough started to get worse and a worried Liam decided to take him to hospital.
Bear showed up at The Woolpack to tell Mary and Rhona the bad news and she rushed off to the hospital.
While Bear was wracked with guilt after the incident, Liam told Rhona and Mary that Marlon had developed aspiration pneumonia, which the doctors believed was caused by food being caught in his lung.
As the pair got ready to see Marlon, an apologetic Mary said: “Before we do, there’s something I need to say. I’m really sorry.”
“What for?” Rhona questioned.
“I should’ve looked after Marlon better, I shouldn’t have let Bear haul him off all over the place, I let you both down,” she replied.
Rhona was very forgiving of Mary’s actions, saying that she’s made mistakes before in the past.
“I just pray he gets through this okay,” Mary pleaded.
As Rhona got up to visit Marlon, she asked Mary why she wasn’t coming, to which she said: “It’s you he loves. It’s you he wants to see.”
Fans on social media were suspicious of Mary’s behaviour and thought she was acting strangely after Marlon’s drama, with some even predicting that she could have murder on her mind...
Mary's acting very suspiciously 🤔🤔#EmmerdaleMay 3, 2022
Mary’s creepy. Is she planning on offing poor Marlo, I wonder? #EmmerdaleMay 3, 2022
I've got a feeling Mary is going to start abusing Marlon #emmerdaleMay 3, 2022
Mary is going to kill Marlon. I can just see it now! #EmmerdaleMay 3, 2022
#Emmerdale Mary trying to blame Bear 🤔 wasn't it her that fed him 😠May 3, 2022
Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV.
