Emmerdale fans predict HUGE revenge twist as Chloe's fate is revealed

Emmerdale fans believe there is a big revenge twist in store after Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) woke up from her coma during last night's episode (Thursday, October 19).

The love triangle between Chloe, Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) and his ex-wife Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) came to a devastating conclusion when the trio were involved in a horror clifftop crash.

As the car perilously hung over the edge of the cliff, Mack decided to save Charity and left his fiancé Chloe to plummet over the cliff.

Chloe was airlifted to hospital and underwent serious brain surgery, where it was revealed she had been put in an induced coma and may have long-term brain damage.

In last night's episode, Chloe was still fighting for her life in hospital while her sister Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) and Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) sat by her bedside.

Chloe Harris plummeted over the edge of a cliff after Mackenzie Boyd chose to save Charity Dingle. (Image credit: ITV)

At home, Mack confessed his love to Charity and when he demanded to know if she loved him back, she told him that she "wasn't allowed to love him anymore."

However, their intense conversation was interrupted when Mack received a phone call from Amy telling him that they were bringing Chloe out of her coma.

Mack and Amy waited by her bedside, terrified of what she may be like when she woke up.

As Chloe eventually came around, Amy asked her if she remembered anything from the crash.

Mack anxiously waited for her answer, as she managed to muster up a reply.

"Mackenzie...I remember...nothing," she said.

Chloe remembered nothing from the accident. (Image credit: ITV)

A relieved Mack reassured her and said: "It's all right. There wasn't much to remember. It all happened in a flash."

Chloe looked at Mack through blurry vision and weakly uttered his name again, before Mack told her that he wasn't going anywhere.

However, fans think that Chloe is pretending to not remember the crash to get revenge on Charity and Mack...

Also, I bet Chloe remembers everything and is now going to pretend to not remember anything to get her revenge on Mack and Charity. Maybe she will invite Venessa back to cause more trouble..... Venessa and Charity get back together just then Chloe leaves Mack!! #emmerdale pic.twitter.com/iJE41wqXsDOctober 19, 2023 See more

Chloe's brain must be absolutely fine as a minute after waking from a coma, she's pretending she can't remember anything when we all know she absolutely does. #emmerdaleOctober 19, 2023 See more

I think Chloe remembers everything I think she was playing mckenzie then #EmmerdaleOctober 19, 2023 See more

Oh she remembers, Chloe definitely remembers, though goodness know how she survived #EmmerdaleOctober 19, 2023 See more

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.