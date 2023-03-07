Emmerdale fans predict infamous killer's return as they 'expose' Rishi's intruder

Emmerdale fans think that evil serial killer Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) has returned to terrorise the village as Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) became convinced that an intruder was in his home.

Rishi has been feeling increasingly lonely since his wife Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) ended their marriage and moved in with Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin). Now his isolation has since worsened after his daughter Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) left the village to start a new life in London.

During last night's Emmerdale episode (Monday, March 6), Rishi returned from visiting Priya in London, but he seemed uncomfortable to be back at home, telling his son Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) that "something feels different in here."

He was left even more confused when he noticed water in the kettle and kitchen utensils had been moved.

"Are you sure someone hasn't been in here?" he asked Jai.

Jai reassured him that it was only him who had been keeping an eye on the house and later on, Rishi grew more paranoid and was desperate to escape the eeriness.

However, things took a sinister turn when Rishi saw some curtains twitch in the window as he left Holdgate Farm to meet Jai at the pub.

Fans are now speculating that notorious villain Meena could be the mystery intruder in Rishi's home and may have escaped prison to wreak havoc across the village once more...

The nurse was sentenced to 75 years in prison for her horrendous crimes against the Emmerdale residents.

But it looks like actress Paige would like to see Meena return as much as the fans as she revealed her plan on how her character could potentially come back in the future.

Talking to Metro.co.uk (opens in new tab)on the red carpet at The British Soap Awards on Saturday, June 11, 2022, she said: “Emmerdale has managed to escape prisoners before, so it could happen.

“And if Meena did come back, I think that she would come back with a vengeance like we’ve never seen before. Because she doesn’t like to lose. And she has lost big time by going to prison.

“So I think that she would want to take down the whole village. Not just Manpreet, not just Liam, everyone. So I think it could be really interesting if she did come back.”

Could Meena be lurking in Rishi's home?

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.