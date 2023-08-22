Emmerdale fans predict SHOCK affair that could DESTROY much-loved couple

Emmerdale fans think that Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) will have a shock affair with newcomer Craig Reed (Ben Addis) and ruin her marriage to Sam Dingle (James Hooton).

Recently, Lydia was forced to revisit her traumatic childhood as she came face-to-face with someone from her past.

The cleaner bumped into a mysterious man called Craig at a recruitment fair in The Hide, who was delighted to reunite with Lydia.

It was revealed that he was at the children's home with Lydia when they were younger, but it soon transpired that her past with Craig went much deeper than just being friends.

Lydia confessed that Craig was the father of her stillborn baby Toby, who she gave birth to when she was 15. A devastated Lydia buried Toby in the woodland and later went missing, never telling Craig about the tragic ordeal.

When she unexpectedly bumped into Craig, Lydia relived the nightmare of what happened to Toby and opened up to Craig about the heartbreaking tragedy, telling him how he was Toby's father.

Since then, the old friends have grown closer and in last night's episode (Monday, August 21), a struggling Lydia decided to accept the job offer from Craig in a bid to support Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) and their granddaughter Esther.

The pair met up at The Hide once again, where they had an emotional moment and were thrilled to find their easy-breezy bond was still going strong despite years apart.

Craig told her about his multi-million pound gaming business, before Lydia had to dash off after receiving a call from Sam.

After their meeting, fans have a bad feeling that Lydia and Craig will have an affair and destroy her marriage to Sam...

