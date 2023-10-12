Emmerdale fans rumble Amit's KILLER secret after spotting link to Rishi's DEATH

Emmerdale fans believe Amit Sharma could have a part in brother Rishi's tragic death.

Emmerdale fans think that Amit Sharma (Anil Goutam) killed his brother Rishi (Bhasker Patel) after a sinister clue was revealed in last night's episode (Wednesday, October 11).

After 12 years in the village, much-loved Rishi died in a shock twist earlier this year after he was found dead at the bottom of the stairs on Jai's wedding day.

It was all a tragic accident — but last night's episode hinted that it could be a much darker story.

The Sharmas have been hit with a number of bombshells this year, with the devastating death of Rishi and Jai discovering that his biological dad was actually his uncle Amit, the brother of his late father, Rishi.

Suni Sharma (Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana) was reeling from the news that Jai was his brother and not his cousin, until Amit made an unexpected appearance in the village to try and make peace with the family.

Last night, Amit showed up at Holdgate Farm to make amends with Suni, who reluctantly agreed to talk to his dad.

Amit admired Rishi's former homestead, but as he went inside he stopped dead in his tracks and stared at the bottom of the stairs at the exact place where Rishi died.

A sinister drum beat was played over his reaction, while a concerned Suni asked if he was okay.

Amit didn't reply and continued to stare at the staircase, clearly disturbed by the sight of it.

We believe that Rishi fell, but could Amit be responsible for his brother's death after this ominous clue? Could there be more sinister circumstances behind Rishi's demise?

Fans now believe that Amit is hiding the shocking secret that he murdered Rishi by pushing him down the stairs...

Talking to What To Watch, Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw hinted that newcomer Amit could be hiding a huge secret that threatens to destroy the family.

She said: "Anil Goutam plays Amit, a new character joining us as part of the Sharma family. Obviously, we found out not so long ago that Rishi was not Jai's biological father, and actually Jai's father is Amit, who is Rishi's brother and Suni's father. So, clearly, we weren't going to leave that one hanging for too long before we brought Amit in!

"What you'll see with Amit is quite a dark and complex character, and although we see Suni wanting him to stick around, could Suni end up regretting that? Is Amit hiding another secret that threatens to blow the whole family apart?"

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.