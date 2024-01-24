Emmerdale fans scratching their heads over unexpected character confusion

Emmerdale fans were confused over a surprise character swap during last night's episode (Tuesday, January 23).

Newcomer Ella Forster (Paula Lane) made a huge impression on the villagers on her first day in the Dales after pouring a drink over her boss at the vets social in the Hide Bistro.

Ella was the PA for arrogant managing director Jules, who Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) overheard harshly criticising Ella over a work matter. Mandy comforted her and the pair got on like a house on fire.

During the event, Jules made rude comments about Mandy's outfit and Ella stepped in to defend her by pouring a drink over his head, announcing that she was quitting her job.

Mandy and Ella's friendship has grown since the ordeal and Ella was even offered a job interview from Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) who was looking for a receptionist at the doctor's surgery.

Last night, Ella showed up to the Hide once again and got talking to Mandy where she revealed that her old boss Jules had sent her an inappropriate message now that they don't work together.

After Mandy pointed out how dressed up she was, Ella told her that she had her interview at the doctor's surgery.

Later on, the pair returned to the Hide where Ella announced that she had got the job and could start straight away thanks to Jules.

A concerned Mandy asked Ella if Jules would give her a dodgy reference, but she was one step ahead and told her that she had screenshotted his messages and made sure he knew about it.

Mandy spoke about Ella's new boss "luscious" Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson), before Ella went off to buy her a drink now that it's going to become her new local.

However, fans were distracted by how similar Ella looked to Emmerdale character Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham).

Viewers had to look twice as they thought Gabby was involved in a new storyline due to her and Ella's striking likeness...

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.