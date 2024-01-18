Emmerdale fans puzzled by unrealistic storyline twist for newcomer Ella

Emmerdale's Ella Forster landed on her feet after only being in the village two days.

Emmerdale fans called out an unrealistic storyline with Ella Forster (Paula Lane) after she was given a surprising offer during last night's episode (Wednesday, January 17).

Newcomer Ella made a huge impression on the villagers on her first day in the Dales after pouring a drink over her boss at the vets social in the Hide Bistro.

Ella was the PA for arrogant managing director Jules, who Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) overheard harshly criticising Ella over a work matter. Mandy comforted her and the pair got on like a house on fire.

During the event, Jules made rude comments about Mandy's outfit and Ella stepped in to defend her by pouring a drink over his head, announcing that she was quitting her job.

Last night's episode saw Ella return to the Hide Bistro after she left her coat there and she bumped into Mandy once again.

Ella got an offer she couldn't refuse after a chance encounter with Manpreet Sharma. (Image credit: ITV)

The pair had a chat about last night's events, before Ella said she had to go and find a new job.

As Ella went to leave, Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) stopped her after overhearing her comment.

She asked Ella what she usually does as a job and said she was looking for a receptionist at the doctor's surgery.

"I've always fancied being a doctor's receptionist. It's fate!" a delighted Ella said to Mandy as she sat down with Manpreet to discuss the job.

Emmerdale fans were quick to point out how unrealistic it was that Ella managed to get another job so quickly after being fired the day before...

Random strangers getting job offers from GP’s surgeries in bars. So realistic 😂 #EmmerdaleJanuary 17, 2024 See more

Oh how fortuitous. Manpreet offering newcomer a new job straightaway. Just happens to be within earshot of her saying she’s jobless. How fortuitous; again #EmmerdaleJanuary 17, 2024 See more

Sacked and offered a new job within 2 episodes, you really couldn't write this stuff.#emmerdaleJanuary 17, 2024 See more

As if a job would be that easy to get!! Pfffttt! #EmmerdaleJanuary 17, 2024 See more

After her explosive arrival, actress Paula Lane revealed there are already big plans in the pipeline for her character.

She said: "I'm so excited to be joining the cast of Emmerdale. Everyone has been so welcoming and I can't wait to start a new chapter playing the role of Ella.

"I've already heard there are big plans for her and I can't wait to see her navigate a new life in the village and hopefully make some friends!”

Emmerdale airs tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.