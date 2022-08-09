Emmerdale fans shocked by Laurel and Gabby plot – but not in the way they expected
It wasn’t just Emmerdale Gabby dating her step mum’s toy boy which left viewers speechless
Emmerdale kicked off a big new plot during Monday's episode, when Gabby's date turned out to be Laurel's new fella, Kit.
With the story having being announced in this week's pre-publicity, a lot of viewers were already expecting the twist.
But it actually turned out it was Laurel's behaviour, not Gabby's, that came as the big shock to those watching the episode.
The episode began with Gabby bemoaning the quality of the men on a dating app she'd signed up to.
In fact, she was all ready to give up on the whole idea, until a man called Chris popped up as a match.
Gabby went off to excitedly prepare for her date, while Laurel was due to meet Kit, Marlon's physiotherapist who she has been dating.
With a lot of fans already being in on the twist – that 'Chris' was going to turn out to be Kit – they sat back and waited for the big moment.
But there was something to come they weren't expecting.
It turned out that Laurel and Kit's date they were heading on was a saucy daytime bunk-up.
Not only that, but the location they chose was the Pirate Ship, which was built by Laurel's beloved ex-hubby Ashley.
The pair emerged giggling from the ship, with Kit joking that the romp was, "One to tick off my list". before adding, "Maybe next time I'm come as Jack Sparrow."
Many viewers were shocked at Laurel's boldness, while others were surprised she character would be partaking in such saucy behaviour.
"Can't believe that Laurel is having booty calls with a toy boy," said one. While another put it more bluntly: "You dirty cow, Laurel."
However, some did query if the Laurel they knew would really be partaking in afternoon delight while leaving her children home alone.
"This is so far out of character," said one.
Can’t believe that plain Laurel is actually having booty calls with a toy boy, what would Ashley say ?? 😱😱😱#EmmerdaleAugust 8, 2022
You dirty cow laurel #EmmerdaleAugust 8, 2022
Laurel having sex in a shed at 7:45pm. Ashley’s ex wife? The alcoholic? This is so far out of character based on the last 10 years. 💤 #EmmerdaleAugust 8, 2022
Just tuned in to @emmerdale Did Laurel just bang the physio in pirate ship Ashley built?A little out of character, no?August 8, 2022
After their date, Kit makes an excuse to Laurel over why he couldn't come and visit her that night.
Laurel seemed to buy his story. She later bumped into Gabby, all dressed heading off on her date. Laurel wished her luck, and warned her stepdaughter to be careful.
Yes, because you never know what sort of men are out there, do you, Laurel?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.
Steven is a writer, editor, and commentator with a passion for popular TV and soap operas. He spent 20 years as the editor of Inside Soap magazine, documenting every punch-up and pucker-up in the Street, the Square and the village. As a feature writer, he’s covered TV crime dramas, period dramas and even some real-life star dramas. He’s been seen as a talking head on more TV clip shows than he cares to remember, has a life-long passion for TV sci-fi – the older and creakier the better – and is a slight obsessive about any reality show featuring hotels.
