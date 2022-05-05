Emmerdale fans sickened by ‘creep’ Noah as his stalking takes a sinister turn

Emmerdale viewers felt ‘physically sick’ during last night’s episode (Wednesday, May 4) after stalker Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) took his obsession with Chloe (Jessie Elland) to disturbing lengths by stealing her keys and breaking into her house.

During last night’s Emmerdale, Noah was jealous to see his ex Chloe having a coffee with Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) and he soon swooped in to get Chloe’s attention after Jacob had left.

After declining her offer of a coffee, she went inside alone to get another, which was when Noah spotted her house keys in her handbag.

Later on, we saw Noah prying through her bedroom and rifling through her underwear drawer, as well as taking photographs of her belongings.

But, as he lay on Chloe’s bed, he panicked when he heard a door open and rushed around her room.

It wasn’t long before we discovered that creepy Noah was hiding in her wardrobe, spying on her as she was on the phone to Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) after managing to get into the house through the back door.

Noah's obsession with Chloe has escalated. (Image credit: ITV)

After Chloe left once again, Noah resumed his antics and stole her journal, but another horrifying discovery was made.

Back home, Noah was seen putting in earphones, but what appeared to be music was something far more sinister — he was listening in on Chloe’s conversation after putting a secret camera in her room.

Fans on social media were disgusted and felt sick from Noah’s behaviour, branding him a ‘creep’...

I appreciate it's an important storyline (and for their sake, it had better be handled appropriately) but Noah makes me feel physically sick #EmmerdaleMay 4, 2022 See more

Nah this is beyond disgusting,😲 I wish chloe had seen him. Tracking her phone then putting a camera in her room, come on Noah WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU??? 🤦🏿‍♀️🤷🏿‍♀️#EmmerdaleMay 4, 2022 See more

#emmerdale omg he's bugged her bedroom what a sick creep noah is, typical DingleMay 4, 2022 See more

Noah had gone from awkward to downright creepy and disgusting #EmmerdaleMay 4, 2022 See more

Noah coming out of the closet. Knew he was sick #EmmerdaleMay 4, 2022 See more

Noah has already taken his spying game to obscene levels by tracking Chloe’s phone and using a drone to follow her whereabouts without her knowledge.

However, his concerning behaviour will soon be exposed next week by Chloe in a special week of flash-forward episodes.

Talking to What to Watch and other news outlets, Jack revealed that there was no way back for Noah and his disturbing behaviour...

"Right now, I don’t think there’s any way back unless he gets serious help and has a serious few conversations with people about mindset and the way you think about women and the way you should act around women," he said.

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV.