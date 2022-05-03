Emmerdale star Jack Downham confesses there’s no way back for sick stalker Noah

Emmerdale's Jack Downham had revealed his thoughts on whether Noah Dingle can be redeemed.

Emmerdale actor Jack Downham, who plays Noah Dingle, has admitted that he thinks there’s no way back for his stalker character.

In Emmerdale Noah’s obsession with his ex Chloe (Jessie Elland) has escalated over the past few weeks and has now taken his spying game to a sinister level by tracking her phone and using a drone to follow Chloe’s whereabouts without her knowledge.

His concerning behaviour will soon be discovered next week by Chloe in a special week of flash-forward episodes.

Talking to What to Watch and other news outlets, Jack revealed whether he thought Noah was redeemable and if he could come back from this sinister storyline...

"Right now, I don’t think there’s any way back unless he gets serious help and has a serious few conversations with people about mindset and the way you think about women and the way you should act around women."

Noah has been stalking Chloe. (Image credit: ITV)

Jack also spoke about how he felt playing a more villainous role on the ITV soap and what viewers' reactions had been to seeing his character’s dark side.

"Well, you do get the odd little interaction in public where people think that you might be like your character in real life. But, I promise I’m not," he laughed.

"It’s been really different and playing a totally different side to Noah, maybe the more Tate side, that’s never really come through before. It’s been good, especially because he has the background for it and he has the motives for it, and you can see why these things have happened to him and why he’s got these wrong thoughts.”

The ‘Tate side’ Jack is referring to is Noah’s father, Christopher Tate (Peter Amory), who was one of Emmerdale’s notorious soap villains.

Christopher Tate was Noah Dingle's vengeful father. (Image credit: ITV)

He framed his ex-wife Charity (Emma Atkins) for his own murder and got her sent to prison in revenge for her affair with Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley).

It seems that Noah is beginning to follow in his father’s footsteps — but will his exposed behaviour spiral things out of control?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30 pm on ITV.