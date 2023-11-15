Emmerdale fans SLAM 'worst exit storyline' as Bernice leaves the village

Emmerdale fans were raging at Bernice Blackstock's (Samantha Giles) "worst exit storyline" as she left the village after committing fraud during last night's episode (Tuesday, November 14).

Recently, Bernice had been acting suspiciously by taking sneaky phone calls and spending a fortune on the struggling B&B, despite having no customers to pay for it all.

Her business partner Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) was frustrated at Bernice's non-stop spending, with no idea how she was finding the cash.

However, Bernice's sneaky antics came to a devastating conclusion when her furious sister Nicola King (Nicola Walker) discovered bailiffs at her home, seizing her belongings.

It soon transpired that Bernice had taken out a fraudulent twenty-grand loan in Nicola's name and had gone on the run.

Meanwhile, Bob was horrified to learn that Bernice had failed to pay suppliers and her daughter Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) was disappointed by her mum's abandonment once again.

Fraudster Bernice tried to flee the village after her crimes were exposed. (Image credit: ITV)

Soon enough, Nicola found Bernice hiding in Brook Cottage and stopped her escape, terrified that she would be sent to prison.

But as Bernice reassured the family that she would pay them back, Nicola knew there was no hope she would get her money and vowed to call the police.

Last night, Rodney Blackstock (Patrick Mower) was desperate for his daughter Nicola not to report Bernice and send her to prison, but Nicola was hellbent on her decision.

At Home Farm, a guilt-ridden Bernice apologised to Gabby and tried to make amends with her daughter. However, her grovelling backfired when she asked Gabby to pay off her debt and Gabby ordered her to leave, telling her she wouldn't be visiting her in prison.

As Nicola got into a heated confrontation with Rodney, who tried to stop her from going to the police, Bernice said she would hand herself in.

Nicola softened when she saw her family break down in tears and came up with an idea.

Bernice left the B&B and her family behind. (Image credit: ITV)

Later on, they all gathered around as Bernice revealed that she had agreed to give Nicola her half of the B&B in exchange for not reporting her to the police.

Bernice then announced that she was leaving the village and said goodbye to Bob and her family, before leaving in a taxi.

Fans criticised Bernice's departure and branded it as the "worst exit storyline"...

Bernice and David in competition for the worst exit storyline. #emmerdaleNovember 14, 2023 See more

Bernice!! What an absolute shocking and cringing exit! Thank god its over!! #emmerdaleNovember 14, 2023 See more

Such a basic exit storyline for Bernice what is this? B-Tec school for story-liners united!!! This show is screaming out for some experienced staff!! #EmmerdaleNovember 14, 2023 See more

Bernice exit storyline really feels like a last minute rush job. #emmerdaleNovember 14, 2023 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.