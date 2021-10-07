'Emmerdale' fans spot a spooky connection to an old storyline in sickening Meena scenes

Not a lot gets past Emmerdale fans, and last night they were surprised to notice a connection between Meena Jutla's controlling behavior over David Metcalfe and a past storyline.

Last night viewers were left sickened as Meena continued to tighten her grip around a vulnerable David, warning his friends and family to stay away from him while she helped him recover from his shooting ordeal.

After breaking into Victoria's cottage and delivering a sinister warning to stay away, Meena then made David relive the day he got shot at the Hide, despite the fact he told her he wasn't ready to talk about it.

Meena is pretending she is looking after for David, but behind closed doors she is controlling his every move. (Image credit: ITV)

Just as David was at his lowest point, finally opening up about what happened the day he saved Victoria's life, Meena made everything worse for him by making a loud banging noise, knowing it would send a traumatised David into a spin.

However, it was only later when David went to the bathroom to brush his teeth before bed that fans noticed there was a link to a past storyline and Meena's sickening plan against her boyfriend.

Meena is using David's fragile state to keep him under her spell. (Image credit: ITV)

Meena was seen swapping David's strong painkillers from the doctor for much weaker ones, knowing it would keep him under her powers for longer.

But fans noticed this was very similar to a storyline from 2016 and 2017 when Emma Barton drugged her husband James after finding out he'd had an affair.

'Emmerdale' fans have likened Meena and David's storyline to Emma's controlling behaviour with James. (Image credit: ITV)

Fans took to social media to point out the similarities in the storyline...

Meena the new Emma Barton locking and drugging David like Emma did with James I can totally see it #EmmerdaleOctober 6, 2021 See more

Can see the David/Meena storyline turning into an Emma/James Barton storyline! #emmerdaleOctober 6, 2021 See more

@emmerdale So Meena is drugging David. Following the Emma Barton storyline, wow, I’ll have to start making my own refreshments if this is how often people get drugged by nearest and dearest...October 7, 2021 See more

So we're just having the Emma and James Barton storyline all over again then? With David and Meena! #EmmerdaleOctober 6, 2021 See more

Fans of Emmerdale will know that Emma and James' storyline didn't end well. First Emma shoved James to his death from a motorway bridge, before she then died after goading Moira Dingle into pushing her off of the same bridge.

With Meena taking centre stage in Emmerdale's huge week of stunts coming later this month, it seems that her reign of terror is about to come to a chilling climax... but with soap bosses promising at least one death, does that mean Meena is about to claim another victim?

