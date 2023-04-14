Emmerdale fans TERRIFIED for Amelia's future as she fears for her life

Emmerdale's Amelia Spencer found a lump in her breast and has started to fear the worst.

Emmerdale fans were left concerned for Amelia Spencer's (Daisy Campbell) future after she found a lump in her breast during last night's episode (Thursday, April 13).

In last night's Emmerdale, Amelia was terrified after finding a lump in her breast and the discovery was weighing heavily on her mind as she tried to look after baby Esther.

A concerned Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) could tell that something was wrong with the teen and was eager to help her. After lashing out at her and apologising, Amelia voiced her concerns about who would look after Esther if something had happened to her.

But as Victoria reassured her that everything was going to be okay, Amelia rushed out of the Hide and showed up to the doctor's surgery, where she broke down in tears in front of Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) as she begged to see someone.

Manpreet examined her and told her that it wouldn't be cancer. However, Amelia was left overwhelmed when she got referred to the breast clinic so that they could test the lump just to be on the safe side.

The scare got the teen mum thinking: who would look after Esther if something were to happen to her? (Image credit: ITV)

Later on, Victoria bumped into Amelia at the park and offered her some comforting words, but was still clueless about what was really troubling her friend.

A distraught Amelia sobbed after she received a call from the breast clinic, telling her that they will see her tomorrow instead of two weeks time. Meanwhile, her ex-boyfriend Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) saw her crying and walked away.

Could the test results confirm Amelia's worst fear? Will she open up to her loved ones about what's really bothering her?

After her health scare, fans are now terrified for the young mum's future and are hoping that it's nothing serious...

I hope Amelia hasn't got cancer 😢 she shouldn't go to her appointment on her own. #emmerdaleApril 13, 2023 See more

Amelia has found a lump in her breast 😢😢. I hope it’s nothing serious #EmmerdaleApril 13, 2023 See more

I felt emotional for Amelia having received that kind of phone call myself last year. The quickness is scary #EmmerdaleApril 13, 2023 See more

How frightening for Amelia…😰#emmerdaleApril 13, 2023 See more

