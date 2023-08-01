Emmerdale fans 'work out' much-loved characters WON'T return after DEVASTATING revelation

Emmerdale fans have worked out that beloved siblings Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) and Nikhil Sharma (Rik Makarem) won't return to the village after a heartbreaking clue during last night's episode (Monday, July 31).

Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) was reeling after his dad Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) unexpectedly died on his wedding day last week.

After 12 years in the village, much-loved Rishi died in a shock twist amid his ongoing rift with son Jai, who discovered that Rishi had been keeping the huge secret that he was adopted. Jai disowned Rishi for not telling him for decades and the pair's relationship was in tatters.

Rishi's death came as part of a huge revelation for the Sharma family where Jai was finally told the truth about who his real father was.

It looks like Priya Sharma won't make a comeback to the village after her dad's devastating death. (Image credit: ITV)

Rishi dropped the bombshell that his brother is Jai's biological father, but despite his initial anger, Jai allowed Rishi and his mum Georgia Sharma (Lin Blakely) to attend his wedding.

But as Rishi prepared to leave for the church, he never made it to the ceremony. A devastating cliffhanger showed Rishi lying dead at the bottom of the stairs, revealing that Jai would never get to make amends with his dad.

The following day, Jai discovered his father's body after he tied the knot to Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy).

It seems that Nikhil Sharma also won't be returning. (Image credit: ITV)

In last night's episode, a grieving Jai broke the news to his and Laurel's children that grandad Rishi had passed away in a tragic accident.

Later on, as Jai went through Rishi's belongings at Holdgate Farm, he came across his dad's funeral plans which revealed that he wanted to be cremated in India.

Fans believed that the devastating loss would prompt a return from Rishi's children, Priya and Nikhil. However, since the sad revelation that Rishi's funeral will be held in India, fans have worked out that the Sharma siblings won't be making their long-awaited comeback to the village...

They've got out of making excuses as to why Priya &Nikkil can't be at the funeral by saying Rishi will be buried in India...that' good thinking 🙂#EmmerdaleJuly 31, 2023 See more

Heard some people saying rishi will be getting buried in India I guess that would save bringing priya and her brother back #EmmerdaleJuly 31, 2023 See more

#Emmerdale 🤔 that's how they're gonna get out of having Priya & Nikhil back have Rishi's funeral in India 🤷‍♂️🙄July 31, 2023 See more

Poor Jai. Rishi wants to be cremated in India. This makes sense as Priya and Nikhil have both left #EmmerdaleJuly 31, 2023 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.