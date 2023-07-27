Who is Jai's mum in Emmerdale? Everything you need to know

Emmerdale welcomed back a familiar face to the village as Jai Sharma's (Chris Bisson) mum unexpectedly arrived for his wedding to Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy).

However, it was far from the happy reunion as the pair were at loggerheads as soon as she stepped out of her taxi.

Her arrival came as Jai discovered that his dad Rishi (Bhasker Patel) had been keeping the huge secret that he was adopted. Jai was already struggling with the ongoing rift, and his mum's return added more fuel to the fire as he accused her of hiding secrets about who his real dad is.

Jai's mum was eager to fix the broken relationship between Rishi and Jai, but it soon ended in a screaming match in the village when a drunk Rishi made an awful comment about Laurel's abortion.

It's been a while since we've seen her in the village, so who is Jai's mum in Emmerdale?

Who is Jai's mum in Emmerdale?

Jai's mum is Georgia Sharma, recast and now played by EastEnders legend Lin Blakley, better known as Pam Coker in the BBC soap.

Georgia was last seen in Emmerdale in 2015 when she left for a cruise after four years in the Dales.

It was revealed that Jai was born after a one-night stand between Georgia and an unknown man. Rishi then adopted Jay in October 1975 and raised him as his own.

Georgia and her ex-husband Rishi Sharma. (Image credit: ITV)

Who played Jai's mum originally?

Georgia Sharma was originally played by Trudie Goodwin. (Image credit: ITV)

Trudie Goodwin originally played the character between 2011 and 2015. Trudie is best know for playing Sergeant June Ackland in the hit police drama series The Bill.

She was one of the longest-serving cast members, playing the role for more than two decades from 1983 to 2007.

Trudie has also appeared in Doctors, Clink, Heartbeat and Casualty.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.