Emmerdale reveals death fears for THREE main characters as an attacker looms
The lives of two Emmerdale characters are in danger in upcoming episodes.
The lives of three Emmerdale residents hang in the balance next week as a kidnapping sends shockwaves throughout the village.
Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) puts her life in danger in Thursday's episode (March, 9) when she spots her old drug dealer Callum while on a night out.
As she witnesses Callum dealing drugs in the club, she's determined to ruin his life after he stabbed her son, Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) and made her life a living hell in the midst of her cocaine addiction.
Leyla secretly films him doing his illegal business and when the police show up to arrest him, she bravely confesses that she's the one who caught him out. In response, a furious Callum threatens to hurt Jacob again.
Next week, Leyla fears that her worst nightmare has come true after Jacob appears to have gone missing.
She's sent into a panic when she can't get hold of Jacob and admits to David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) and Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) that she might have put their son in danger.
However, the trio are relieved when Jacob returns to the shop, who is wondering what all the fuss is about.
After learning about the danger he's in and the threat of Callum looming, David takes Jacob to stay at Pollard's to keep him safe.
Unbeknownst to Leyla, it's actually her best friend Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) who has become Callum's next victim as he attacks her with a brick and leaves her for dead outside Take A Vow.
As Leyla tries to call Suzy she's clueless to the fact that she's unconscious on the ground.
Leyla is horrified to learn that Suzy is unconscious in hospital and she's given even more devastating news when she discovers that Callum has got away with the crime due to him having an alibi and there being no evidence linking him to the scene.
Once Suzy regains consciousness, Leyla tells her the bad news about Callum, which leaves Suzy terrified that he'll come back to finish off what he started.
Soon enough, the wedding planner is bombarded by texts from Callum and as she tries to sort out this nightmare, she gets some advice from Caleb Miligan (William Ash) and decides to act on it.
But as Leyla arranges to meet the dodgy dealer, he kidnaps her — will somebody be able to rescue her before it's too late?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
