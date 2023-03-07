Emmerdale spoilers: ATTACKED! Suzy Merton is left for DEAD

Suzy is attacked outside Take A Vow by dealer Callum

Emmerdale's Suzy Merton is ambushed by dealer Callum in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Leyla Harding's shopped Callum to to the police and she's now quaking in her high-heeled boots.

She knows Callum's going to want revenge and is sent into a panic when her son Jacob appears to vanish off the face of the Earth.

Callum was arrested in a nightclub… (Image credit: ITV)

… Leyla spotted him, recorded him dealing and called the police. (Image credit: ITV)

Unable to get hold of Jacob, Leyla is in bits and is forced to admit to David and Pollard that she's put their lad in danger.

To Leyla's relief, her son's 'disappearance' is a false alarm.

Nothing's happened to Jacob who wanders into his dad's shop wondering what all the fuss is about.

With the threat of Callum looming, David takes Jacob to stay at Pollard's.

Jacob walks into the shop where his parents are going out of their minds… (Image credit: ITV)

… Leyla and David feared Jacob had been taken by Callum. (Image credit: ITV)

It's Suzy who ends up targeted by the dodgy dealer who fumes when she tells his scummy associates that he's a grass.

Outside Take A Vow he pounces on Suzy and attacks her with a brick…

Unaware her friend has been attacked, Leyla tries to call Suzy who's unconscious on the ground!

Callum attacks Suzy with a brick and leaves her for dead. (Image credit: ITV)

Mary's horrified to find the planner lying lifeless, bloodied and bruised, and calls 999…

Laurel and Jai have taken in Marshall, to keep him safe from his abusive homophobic dad. But his hopes to return to Hotten Academy can't happen without Colin's say-so.

As the couple discuss the lad's suation, Jai admits he's worried about the effect this saga could have on their family.

Marshall hears every painful word. Will the teen do a runner?

Laurel and Jai discuss Marshall, unaware their young house guest is listening in. (Image credit: ITV)

Amy and Matty share the news of their engagement with Vic who's not her usual bubbly self.

Vic learns Amy and Matty are engaged but appears underwhelmed. (Image credit: ITV)

The couple lends a listening ear as Vic reveals she's not feeling great following their night out in Hotten where a guy came on to her, reminding her of the night she was raped in 2019.

Elsewhere, Marlon is pleased when Paddy agrees to go on a walk around the village. Will Paddy fancy getting involved when Liam suggests another 'man club'?

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings.