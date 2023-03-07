Emmerdale spoilers: ATTACKED! Suzy Merton is left for DEAD
Airs Monday 13th March 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Suzy Merton is ambushed by dealer Callum in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
So Leyla Harding's shopped Callum to to the police and she's now quaking in her high-heeled boots.
She knows Callum's going to want revenge and is sent into a panic when her son Jacob appears to vanish off the face of the Earth.
Unable to get hold of Jacob, Leyla is in bits and is forced to admit to David and Pollard that she's put their lad in danger.
To Leyla's relief, her son's 'disappearance' is a false alarm.
Nothing's happened to Jacob who wanders into his dad's shop wondering what all the fuss is about.
With the threat of Callum looming, David takes Jacob to stay at Pollard's.
It's Suzy who ends up targeted by the dodgy dealer who fumes when she tells his scummy associates that he's a grass.
Outside Take A Vow he pounces on Suzy and attacks her with a brick…
Unaware her friend has been attacked, Leyla tries to call Suzy who's unconscious on the ground!
Mary's horrified to find the planner lying lifeless, bloodied and bruised, and calls 999…
Laurel and Jai have taken in Marshall, to keep him safe from his abusive homophobic dad. But his hopes to return to Hotten Academy can't happen without Colin's say-so.
As the couple discuss the lad's suation, Jai admits he's worried about the effect this saga could have on their family.
Marshall hears every painful word. Will the teen do a runner?
Amy and Matty share the news of their engagement with Vic who's not her usual bubbly self.
The couple lends a listening ear as Vic reveals she's not feeling great following their night out in Hotten where a guy came on to her, reminding her of the night she was raped in 2019.
Elsewhere, Marlon is pleased when Paddy agrees to go on a walk around the village. Will Paddy fancy getting involved when Liam suggests another 'man club'?
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings.
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.