Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon Dingle hosts a late-night lock in for LADS-ONLY chat

Marlon gathers a male-only gang after hours in the Woolpack hoping it will help Paddy open up.

Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle hopes the guys will get Paddy talking in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Marlon Dingle is absolutely determined to find a way to get Paddy feeling comfortable enough to open up.

With the village vet having recently attempted suicide, Paddy is in a painful place and his best mate is desperate to help him.

Knowing that talking really does help, Marlon decides he's going to take action to get a group of guys together hoping it will coax Paddy into confiding in his friends.

In a first for the soap, a male-only episode will see Cain, Marlon, Jimmy, Bob, Nate, Rishi, Liam, Sam and Charles gather in the Woolie for a special lock-in.

As the men get talking, all sorts of confessions, secrets and stories are shared.

Cain starts up a game of darts as the chat continues late into the night.

Will Marlon's plan pay off? Will Paddy join them and bare his soul and share the pain he's feeling?

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings.