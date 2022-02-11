'Emmerdale' reveals sickening Meena twist as she returns TONIGHT

It's no secret that Emmerdale serial killer Meena Jutla is making her way back to the village in a bid to make sure Dawn Taylor and Billy Fletcher have a wedding day they'll never forget for all the wrong reasons. But in a sinister new twist, the soap has revealed that Meena will actually be back on our screens tonight.

Last night's Emmerdale saw Dawn discover her wedding dress ruined and the house trashed after someone had broken in. But while the bride-to-be knew it was Meena's handiwork, Billy was quick to blame Dawn's ex, Alex.

Meena made sure she got her message across last night. (Image credit: ITV)

While Billy went to pay Alex a visit, Dawn was left to clear up the mess that was left by the intruder. But while we already know that her wedding day is going to end in a dramatic shootout when Meena corners the bride and groom with a gun, it has now been revealed that Meena will actually be back on our screens tonight.

In first look pictures released today, Meena can be seen lurking at the church, which has been set up for Dawn and Billy's Valentine's Day wedding... and as always murdering Meena is on a mission.

Meena is back on our screens tonight. (Image credit: ITV)

Spoilers for Monday, Feb. 14 have revealed that Meena is set to track down the happy couple just moments after they have said their vows in church and become man and wife.

As they exit the church, Dawn and Billy can't hide their happiness as they are showered in confetti. However, little do they know Meena is lurking and has got a plan to turn their dream day into a living nightmare.

Meena's reign of terror is far from over - and tonight she starts her revenge plan. (Image credit: ITV)

While the guests are sipping champagne at the reception at Home Farm, people start to panic when the happy couple fails to turn up.

But what Dawn and Billy's friends and family don't realise is Meena has got them hostage and this time, she's got a gun.

Next week's 'Emmerdale' will see Meena corner Billy and Dawn with a gun. (Image credit: ITV)

It has already been revealed that a gunshot is fired during the standoff between Meena, Billy, and Dawn... but who gets shot?

As Meena torments Billy into taking the bullet to save Dawn, could he be the one to meet his maker? Or is Dawn going to be the one to die on her wedding day? Or could Meena be the one to get shot in a dramatic twist?

Meena's reign of terror starts tonight with next week's episodes promising to be ones you really don't want to miss.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now.