'Emmerdale' spoilers: Wedding horror as Meena Jutla SHOOTS at Dawn and Billy… but who's hurt?

Serial killer Meena Jutla fires a gun as she plays Russian Roulette with newlyweds Dawn and Billy.

Emmerdale serial killer Meena Jutla takes revenge on Dawn and Billy in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

While their wedding guests are milling around at Home Farm wondering where Dawn and Billy have got to, the newlyweds are being held at gunpoint by Meena Jutla!

A terrifying scene unfolds at a remote viaduct where the serial killer has taken the pair and is planning to get the ultimate revenge.

Billy's horrified as menacing Meena insists he chooses who takes a bullet – him or his new wife. If Billy can't choose, Meena vows to shoot them both!

Dawn and Billy are told by serial killer Meena they must decide who takes a bullet from her gun… (Image credit: ITV)

As the couple panic and argue over who takes the hit, Billy overrules everything and says there's no question. He's doing it not least because Dawn has her little boy Lucas to take care of.

Billy insists he take the hit as Dawn has her little son Lucas to think of. (Image credit: ITV)

As Meena points the gun and fires, who's taken a bullet?

As Meena fires, who's taken a bullet? (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, back at Home Farm, as the wedding guests realise Meena has returned, terror unfolds further leaving more than one life hanging by a thread.

At Mill, Liv's grateful when Vinny pulls out all the stops and gives her a valentine's day to remember.

As the couple hang out, Liv's ordeal with the teenagers in the Hide fades into the background... but Liv's content doesn't last for long.

When Vinny whips out a present in a tiny box, excited Liv thinks he's proposing and is mortified when she realises her mistake…

Vinny romances Liv who's mortified when she assumes he's proposing! (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile over at Butlers, Chas takes charge in a bid to get through to her brooding brother Cain who's barricaded himself in the lounge.

As Chas climbs through the window and pulls out a bottle, will her tactic work?

Can she coax out Cain and get him to address what happened with his son Kyle?

Cain's still brooding and boozing – can his sister Chas find a way to get through to him? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7.00pm on ITV.