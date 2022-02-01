'Emmerdale' spoilers: Dawn Taylor is stalked by killer Meena
Airs Tuesday 8th February 2022 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's bride-to-be Dawn Taylor is under surveillance in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
When engaged Dawn Taylor decided on a Valentine's Day wedding for her and her fiance Billy, and posted a 'save the date' on social media, she had no idea on-the-run serial killer Meena Jutla would see it.
The post triggered Meena, reminding her that single mum Dawn stole her man.
Meena, who had hitched a lift and was going by the name of 'Manpreet' promptly told the driver that her plan had changed and she had a wedding to get to.
Now, as someone lurks, watching Dawn's movements, is it murderer Meena?
With the police desperate to find the nurse to question her over Manpreet and Vinny's kidnap ordeal and their claims that she's a serial killer, Meena's a wanted woman…
Though Dawn's unaware that she's being spied on, it's clearly not her day as she's making mistakes at work and is in trouble with her unimpressed boss, Vanessa.
What's causing Dawn to stuff up so much?
At Mulberry, a bomb is about to shatter Laurel's world into smithereens.
When Laurel finds out Jai's family's at war because he's suggested they sell Holdgate to save Laurel's home, she takes charge.
Jai panics when Laurel starts talking about applying for a mortgage. He knows it's a sure-fire way for his girlfriend to find out he's taken out an enormous loan in her name.
But Laurel's made up her mind.
As the paperwork gets underway, sure enough, the loan surfaces. Laurel's baffled when the bank raises the issue. But Jai's attempt to bluff it out fall flat as Laurel picks up the phone to call the police to report fraud!
Backed into a corner, Jai's forced to confess what he's done… as Laurel reels in horror, will she turn her back on Jai?
Elsewhere, Al tries to stir the argument Amy's having with Cain, suggesting she talk to a solicitor about trying for custody of their son Kyle.
Meanwhile, at Butler's, Moira is trying to calm down Cain, insisting he thinks less about Al and more about Kyle. But her husband just can't stand the thought of his lad living under the same roof as his enemy.
Moira's relieved when Cain and Amy later agree to stick to their existing co-parenting plan.
Will Al leave it there or find a new way to try to get a rise out of Cain?
