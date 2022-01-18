'Emmerdale' spoilers: Serial killer Meena Jutla is lurking… and she's got her eye on DAWN!
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Thursday 27th January 2022 at 8.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Meena is ready to pounce in the second of Thursday's episodes (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
With the police wondering if murderer Meena Jutla has left the country it's revealed that the Emmerdale serial killer is actually lurking in the village!
Having told Manpreet that she killed Nadine, Leanna, Andrea, and Ben – and having attempted to add her sister and Vinny Dingle to her list – Meena's a wanted woman.
But what's Meena got in mind as she prowls around Emmerdale? Is another killing on the cards?
It soon becomes clear that she's still totally hating on Dawn who she feels stole Billy from her.
Unaware that Meena is dangerously close by, Billy and his fiancee Dawn make up following their spat over Mack's drunken lunge.
Desperate to get going with his life with Dawn having wasted so much time apart, Billy insists they need to get married ASAP!
The loved-up pair decide to try to pull off a Valentine's Day wedding, which is in just two weeks time! To seal the deal, giddy Dawn posts 'save the date' on her social media.
When Meena clocks the notification she seethes and feels more determined than ever to get revenge on the woman who stole her guy…
Watch out Dawn!
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.00pm.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Liv Flaherty - Isobel Steele
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.