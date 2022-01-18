'Emmerdale' spoilers: Serial killer Meena Jutla is lurking… and she's got her eye on DAWN!

Meena Jutla is hiding in the shadows of Emmerdale… is the serial killer about to strike again?

Emmerdale's Meena is ready to pounce in the second of Thursday's episodes (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

With the police wondering if murderer Meena Jutla has left the country it's revealed that the Emmerdale serial killer is actually lurking in the village!

Having told Manpreet that she killed Nadine, Leanna, Andrea, and Ben – and having attempted to add her sister and Vinny Dingle to her list – Meena's a wanted woman.

But what's Meena got in mind as she prowls around Emmerdale? Is another killing on the cards?

It soon becomes clear that she's still totally hating on Dawn who she feels stole Billy from her.

Unaware that Meena is dangerously close by, Billy and his fiancee Dawn make up following their spat over Mack's drunken lunge.

Billy and Dawn make up and set a date for their wedding! (Image credit: ITV)

Desperate to get going with his life with Dawn having wasted so much time apart, Billy insists they need to get married ASAP!

The loved-up pair decide to try to pull off a Valentine's Day wedding, which is in just two weeks time! To seal the deal, giddy Dawn posts 'save the date' on her social media.

Dawn posts a Valentine's Day 'save the date' on her social media… which gets spotted by furious Meena! (Image credit: ITV)

When Meena clocks the notification she seethes and feels more determined than ever to get revenge on the woman who stole her guy…

Watch out Dawn!

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.00pm.