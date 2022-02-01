'Emmerdale' spoilers: Cain Dingle TERRIFIES his own SON!
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Thursday 10th February 2022 at 8.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Cain Dingle is going to regret his rage in the second of Thursday's episodes (ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having found out that his enemy, Al Chapman, has given Kyle a mobile phone, Cain Dingle is beyond angry.
It's exactly the reaction Al was hoping for when he gave the too-young Dingle lad the handset.
As Cain's fury takes over, he utterly erupts.
But he's going to wish he'd taken a bunch of deep breaths and counted to 10 because Kyle clocks his dad flipping out and runs away in terror…
Will Cain and Moira find the boy before he comes to harm?
At Woodbine, someone's broken in and viciously trashed Dawn's wedding dress.
As the horrified single mum surveys the carnage she hears a creak and notices the door is ajar!
Picking up a bat, Dawn creeps outside and prepares to fight…
Will she have a face-off with the intruder?
Over at the salon, having been encouraged by Vinny, Samson gives Amelia a toned-down makeover.
It's a world away from the ton of slap Mandy had used on the teen who's school prom looms.
Amelia is thrilled with her new look and Mandy is clearly shocked by what she sees...what will Mandy say about Samson's evident skills?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV.
- The Dingle Family
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
