Emmerdale star Alexander Lincoln opens up about soap return: 'There have been talks'

Emmerdale legend Alexander Lincoln has revealed whether he will be returning to the soap as Jamie Tate.

Alexander played Jamie for two years until his character disappeared in 2021 and was believed to be dead after he crashed into a lake while driving.

However, his mum Kim Tate (Claire King) later discovered that he was actually alive and was living with his daughter Millie (Willow Bell) and former mother-in-law Hazel (Kate Anthony).

Jamie hasn't been seen since and fans have been hoping that he will make his explosive return at some point.

Talking to Attitude, actor Alexander revealed that "there have been talks" for him to return to the Dales and reprise the role.

Alexander left the role of Jamie in 2021. (Image credit: ITV)

He said: "I loved the show. I lived in Leeds for two and a half years. I miss everyone from the show deeply. No one knew who I was before it — I'd done some very tiny things. It was my initiation into the acting world. I can never thank them enough for that experience.

"But I don't know, to be honest. There have been talks. But for now, I really want to focus on this year: I want to produce, start my own scripts.

"There are other parts I want to play. There are time constraints. Being on the show, it's such hard work — you don't have time to do anything else. Booking a holiday is hard enough."

Alexander also expressed his admiration for the character, telling them: “I love that character… although he’s a bit of a wet blanket!”

Since Lincoln left Emmerdale, he has appeared in romcom In From the Side, Everything I Know About Love, The Fence and Inland.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.