'Emmerdale' star hints Liam could MURDER Meena in the ultimate revenge

Emmerdale star Jonny McPherson, who plays grieving dad Liam Cavanagh, has hinted that his character could be pushed to killing Meena Jutla should he ever discover she's the one who killed his daughter, Leanna Cavanagh.

Viewers have been left heartbroken over the last few weeks as Liam's grief over losing his teenage daughter, Leanna, threatens to overwhelm him completely. But while Liam is struggling to get his head around the fact he will never see his little girl again, killer Meena is reveling in his anguish.

Meena killed Leanna after she unearthed her killer secrets. (Image credit: ITV)

The vile villager has not only made herself available for grieving Liam to take to when he needs a shoulder to cry on, but Meena is also keeping Leanna's precious ring, which ex-boyfriend Jacob gave her, as a sick keepsake of her crime.

But actor Jonny McPherson has admitted that while Liam might be an upstanding member of society — and the village GP nonetheless — he could be pushed to killing should he ever find out what really happened to his daughter.

Jonny told metro.co.uk: "I suppose it would be interesting if Liam did find out, and what would happen as a consequence.

"I mean, what would you do in that situation? As a parent of a child who had been murdered by someone, as much as you’d like to rationalise it and have some self-restraint – you’d want the path to lead to justice – at the same time, I imagine you’d feel that it is a bit of an eye-for-eye scenario. Somebody who is as reasonable and rational as Liam, competing with an absolute torrent of fury, that would be interesting!"

Liam has been consumed with grief since is beloved daughter died. (Image credit: ITV)

But Jonny has admitted that for the time being, Liam has absolutely no idea that the woman living down the road is his daughter's killer... "It’s difficult because Meena also provides Liam with somebody to talk to," he continues.

"She ends up positioning herself to allow him to talk to her. He finds a great deal of solace in Meena’s coldness about everything. It’s kind of a tonic after everyone else’s platitudes and apologies."

Jonny also revealed that Meena WILL kill again... but does this mean Liam could be in the firing line should he be the one to unearth Meena's deadly past?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now.