'Emmerdale' star reveals why she wants Bernice’s ex husband Charlie to come to the village

Emmerdale star Samantha Giles says she would like her character Bernice Blackstock’s ex husband, Charlie, to arrive in the Dales.

Charlie is Bernice’s third husband, and the pair got together off-screen, some time between 2002 and 2004, when Bernice was living in Brighton following the breakdown of her marriage to vicar Ashley Thomas.

The pair have a daughter together, Dee Dee, but their marriage ended in 2012 when Bernice had an affair with married music promoter, Steve Harland.

Bernice has returned to the village hoping to rekindle her romance with Liam. (Image credit: ITV)

Charlie is currently living in Australia, and Bernice went to his aid in 2019 when he was injured in a car crash; memorably jetting off the night before she was due to marry Dales GP Liam Cavanagh.

It was revealed during Bernice’s return to the village last month that she and Charlie had rekindled their relationship, but she left him after discovering he’d been cheating on her with his nurse.

Says Giles, “I think it’s a shame we never saw him, because that could’ve been quite an interesting story.

“I think he was the best [husband] suited to her. They’re probably quite similar people, from what we hear, and I think that if they [the writers] ever decided to bring Charlie in, they could still rekindle something.

“They had quite a long marriage, about 10 years, so there must have been something. It would be really interesting to bring him in, and I can think of several actors who would be great.

“My number one choice would be Andrew Paul. He played my husband in Where The Heart Is, and was PC Dave Quinnan in The Bill. He’s such a good actor, and would bring to the table what was needed for the role.”

Liam has got Bernice and fiancee Leyla fighting over him. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale wedding drama

Next week on screen, Bernice’s former fiance, Liam, is due to tie the knot with wedding planner Leyla Harding. But Bernice is convinced that Liam still holds a torch for her, and that they should be the ones saying “I do.”

Fearing Bernice may try to ruin her big day, Leyla calls round to her love rival’s house, and is horrified to see Bernice wearing a wedding dress.

Adds Giles: “Bernice has got it into her head that Liam can’t possibly want to marry Leyla, and that he still wants to be with her. She’s not very self aware.

“She’s wearing the dress that she was going to marry Liam in, and is getting drunk at home, imagining it’s her who’s getting married.

“She is an extreme character. She gets obsessed with something and will do anything to achieve it, and then she’ll suddenly hit the wall and go ‘Oh my god, what have I done? What am I doing?’”



