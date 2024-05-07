Emmerdale to air GROUNDBREAKING episode tonight — here's why you DEFINITELY don't want to miss it

Emmerdale will air a first of its kind episode tonight.

Emmerdale will air a special first-of-its-kind episode tonight (Tuesday, May 7) that you don't want to miss.

The unmissable episode offers the audience a unique perspective with two different viewpoints of the same dinner party. As the event unfolds in two halves, Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry), Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock), Belle King (Eden Taylor-Draper) and Tom King (James Chase) will reveal the complex dynamics and simmering conflicts in their relationships.

After Tom came to blows with his boss Vanessa Woodfield at work, he invited Rhona, Marlon, Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt), Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley), Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) and Vanessa over for dinner to make amends.

But as the couple prepare for their guests, it's clear theirs is not a happy home.

Controlling Tom has forced Belle to host and demands she cooks for his colleagues, warning her that his job depends on the meal going well.

As the guests arrive, the evening then focuses on Rhona and Marlon's perspective.

The special episode plays out two very different sides of the same evening. (Image credit: ITV)

Their marriage is on the brink of collapse after Rhona's statement in court sent her ex Gus to prison for eight years. Marlon was completely blindsided by Rhona's actions and is struggling to forgive her.

While they should be at home trying to fix their relationship, it soon becomes apparent they just can't hide their anger.

Mandy, Paddy, Suzy and Vanessa are loved up and happy, meanwhile Rhona and Marlon can barely stand to look at each other.

Tom raises a toast about marriage, hitting a nerve with the Dingle couple who call time on their relationship by the end of the evening.

The evening is then shown from Tom and Belle's perspective. Tom has been abusing Belle for months, but her loved ones are oblivious to the torture she's suffering behind closed doors.

As the Kings prepare to receive their guests, Tom criticises Belle's outfit and orders her to get changed into something "more appropriate."

Belle is at the mercy of her abusive husband Tom King. (Image credit: ITV)

Belle does as she's told and while she disappears upstairs, Tom goes into the kitchen where he makes a discovery that will put Belle in serious danger.

Before the furious vet gets a chance to confront his wife, the guests arrive and Tom turns on the nice guy act, pretending to be the perfect, happy host.

Later on, Tom follows Belle into the bathroom and makes his anger known. The confrontation leaves Belle on edge for the rest of the evening.

Slaving away in the kitchen, Belle is stressed and terrified as Tom constantly pesters her at every turn.

When the guests start to leave, Belle tries to delay them, knowing that she's going to be at the receiving end of Tom's horrendous abuse once they're alone.

But her efforts fail and she soon finds herself in a terrifying situation at the hands of her evil husband Tom.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.