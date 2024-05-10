Emmerdale to air major scandal tonight as a resident is consumed with guilt
An Emmerdale resident hides a scandalous secret in tonight's episode.
Emmerdale will air a huge scandal tonight (Friday, May 10) as the usually strait-laced Ethan Anderson (Emile John) hides his heinous crime from the village.
The solicitor left his friend Nicky Miligan (Lewis Cope) for dead after he lost control of Nicky's car and crashed it while under the influence. In a moment of madness, Ethan dragged an unconscious Nicky from the car and fled the scene.
After being humiliated by his dad Caleb Miligan (William Ash) who laughed at his business idea, Nicky went for a few drinks with Ethan to drown his sorrows.
However, Nicky was left panic-stricken when his terrified boyfriend Suni Sharma (Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana) called him with the distressing news that one of the homophobic thugs who attacked them last year is at the same bar as him.
Nicky was too drunk to drive so Ethan stepped in even though he had a few drinks himself.
As they drove to meet Suni, Ethan spotted a police car and was worried they had been caught for drink driving. They were relieved when the police car turned the other way and they sped off down the country road.
But disaster struck when Ethan crashed the vehicle into a tree and legged it, leaving Nicky injured and unconscious at the scene.
In tonight's episode, Nicky is in hospital fighting for his life and his parents Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) and Caleb are worried sick.
The guilt of his crime continues to eat away at Ethan as he tries to mask his secret from his loved ones. But as the police investigate, will they uncover evidence that suggests someone else was in the car with Nicky?
Will Ethan's guilty conscience push him to confess to what he's done?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.
