Ex-EastEnders star to join Doctors in an exciting new role

Kellie Shirley is diving back into the world of soaps after landing a new role in a standalone episode of the long-running medical series, Doctors.

The former soap star is known for playing Shirley Carter's daughter, Carly Wicks in EastEnders from 2006 to 2008.

Carly left Walford to go traveling after her father Kevin died in a car accident, though she made a brief return to Albert Square back in 2012. Now, though, Kellie Shirley's heading back to the world of soaps after landing a new role in the BBC medical drama.

Shirley will be starring as Jo McLennon, a patient who is being treated by the Midlands medical practice staff because she's struggling to deal with her agoraphobia.

Agoraphobia is defined by the NHS (opens in new tab)as being 'a fear of being in situations where escape might be difficult or that help wouldn't be available if things go wrong.'

Jo McLennon (Kellie Shirley, left) is in the care of Al Haskey (Ian Midlane). (Image credit: BBC)

Jo is housebound, though she is currently in the care of Dr. Al Haskey, who will be paying a visit to her home to check on her after noting she's not been collecting her prescriptions.

Whilst Haskey will be trying to help Jo manage her phobia, he's also set to discover that her sons are facing some issues, too; Freddie has stopped showing up at school, and his brother Conor is dealing with his own personal problems and has turned to drugs. (full spoilers for the Thursday, May 4 Doctors episode can be found here).

Longtime Doctors fans might know that this isn't Kellie Shirley's first stint on Doctors. She's previously appeared in the show on two occasions; once in 2016 as Stella Bailey, and then again in 2020 as Doro Kitson.

Outside of soapland, Kellie Shirley has also appeared in Ridley, Meet the Richardsons, The Dumping Ground, In the Long Run, King of Thieves, Call the Midwife, Biff & Chip, and Death in Paradise.

Doctors airs Monday to Thursday at 1.45 pm on BBC One and can be streamed on BBC iPlayer.

