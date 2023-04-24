Doctors spoilers: Can Al Haskey help a family at BREAKING POINT?
Airs Thursday 4 May 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) meets a mother struggling to face the outside world on today's standalone episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Al makes a home visit to check on patient, Jo McLennon (Kellie Shirley, who previously played Shirley Carter's daughter, Carly, on EastEnders).
Jo hasn't been collecting her prescriptions for antidepressants and is clearly distracted.
During Al's visit, Jo gets an alarming phonecall from the school that her 7-year-old son, Freddie attends.
Freddie left for school that morning but never arrived...
It's not long before PC Pat Dyson (Dawn Butler) arrives to lead the search for missing Freddie.
As PC Dyson starts to question the family about Freddie, there's pressure on Jo's teenage son, Conor (George Malcher), who normally looks after Freddie.
Al does some investigating and discovers the lad has been drinking and smoking weed.
Under the influence, Conor failed to wake-up in time to take Freddie to school...
When Jo's angry husband, Sean (Gavin James), arrives home early from work to join the search, he quickly points the finger of blame.
Tensions flare between the family members and Conor storms off!
When Al follows after Conor, he finds the troubled lad down by the canal.
Conor confesses that he and Freddie take this route to school... so Conor can meet his drug dealer!
Is it possible that Freddie might have walked this way on his own and accidentally fallen into the canal...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.