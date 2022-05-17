Ex Emmerdale star Adam Thomas is 'heading' for Strictly Come Dancing

Ex-Emmerdale star Adam Thomas is rumoured to be the first celebrity to 'sign up' to Strictly Come Dancing.

Former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas is reportedly joining this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

The soap star, who played Adam Barton in Emmerdale for nine years, is rumoured to be in talks with the BBC about starring in the hit dance competition, which will air this autumn.

A source told The Sun: “Adam has got what it takes to win and is already practising his moves. And he’s got a big female fanbase."

"This has been a little while in the making but it’s happening this year.”

Strictly bosses were also reportedly looking to sign up his brother, Coronation Street favourite Ryan Thomas, who played Jason Grimshaw on the ITV soap for 16 years.

Adam is no stranger to a competition after he came third in I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! In 2016 and also took part in Bear Grylls Celebrity Island in 2017. Could his next stint be on the Strictly ballroom?

He will also be returning to the new series of Waterloo Road season 11 this year to reprise his much-loved role of Donte Charles.

Joining him for the returning series are his real-life son, Teddy, who will be playing Tommy Charles and his real-life niece Scarlett Thomas, who has joined the cast as Izzy Charles.

A post shared by Adam Thomas (@adamthomas21) A photo posted by on

If Adam were to take part in Strictly Come Dancing, he would be joining a line-up of previous Emmerdale contestants who have participated in the show over the years, including Claire King, Gemma Atkinson, Lisa Riley and Kelvin Fletcher.

This news comes after Paige Sandhu, who played Emmerdale serial killer Meena Jutla, was also tipped to take part in Strictly Come Dancing after bookmakers had her appear in the show at 2/1.

Alex Apati, of Ladbrokes, told the Daily Star: "It looks like Paige Sandhu's next move will take her to the dance floor with Strictly chiefs currently leading the way for her signature."

Strictly Come Dancing returns in autumn this year on BBC.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.