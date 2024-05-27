Fallen Idols docuseries dig into the careers and controversies of Nick and Aaron Carter

They were some of the biggest names in pop music back in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and now famous brothers Nick and Aaron Carter are the subjects of the latest Investigation Discovery docuseries, premiering tonight on TV.

Centered on the Backstreet Boys crooner Nick Carter and his younger brother Aaron—the singer-rapper behind tracks like "I Want Candy", "Sooner or Later," "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" and "I'm All About You"—Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter is a new four-part series that chronicles the Florida-bred brothers as they rose to music stardom as teenagers, all while weathering familial instability, substance abuse, assault allegations and, later, the tragedy of Aaron's accidental drug-related death at age 34 in November 2022.

Following the success of the network's recent Nickelodeon-focused docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, Fallen Idols will explore both Aaron Carter’s struggles with his mental health and substance abuse as well as the accusations of rape and sexual assault lobbed against Nick Carter over recent years, with accusers like Ashley Repp, Shay Ruth and former Dream singer Melissa Schuman all interviewed for the series. “Nick looks like a perfect pretty Ken doll. But I know how evil he can be,” Nick’s ex-girlfriend Kaya Jones says in the series trailer.

Aaron's support of the accusers reportedly led to an extremely fraught relationship between the brothers in the years leading up to the younger Carter's tragic death; meanwhile, Nick has denied all of the allegations against him.

The first hourlong episode of Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter will premiere tonight on ID at 9pm Eastern time; the following three editions will air tomorrow, Tuesday, May 28 from 7pm until 10pm. That means to tune in, you're going to need access to the Investigation Discovery channel. Helpfully, the ID network is available with most cable TV subscriptions. However, if you've cut the cord and still want to watch the true-crime special, you have several live TV streaming service options, including Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Philo TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Check out the trailer for Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter before tuning into the docuseries tonight on Investigation Discovery.